Amazon-backed Rivian surpasses Volkswagen as third-most-valuable automaker in the world

Tesla CEO Elon Musk explains, quite logically, why at the moment it is extremely difficult to produce new electric models, particularly the Cybertruck and the Tesla Semi. This world is full of setbacks, no doubt. However, everything that surrounds Tesla is a source of controversy, doubts and disappointments. So much so that Elon Musk himself has had to come to the fore on social networks to explain why, at the moment, it is not easy to introduce more high-volume electric models, such as the Tesla Cybertruck and the Semi. The summary is: market problems.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO