Amazon-backed Rivian surpasses Volkswagen as third-most-valuable automaker in the world

By Joey Klender
teslarati.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon-backed Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has suddenly surpassed German car company Volkswagen as the third-most-valuable automaker in the world. Rivian’s $142.08 billion market cap surpassed Volkswagen’s $139.52 billion valuation on Tuesday morning following Rivian’s 7.69% increase in stock price during early trading hours. It makes Rivian the third-most-valuable car company globally,...

www.teslarati.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Sec#Rivian Automotive#Rivn#German#Climate Pledge
