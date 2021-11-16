Follow the Pack: Like Riding a Bike

The Mike White experiment is over. It was a feel good story for a few weeks, but it’s time for the return of rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. Not sure it will be much better because the Jets’ defense is one of the worst in the NFL, but there is a reason why you drafted Wilson number two overall . Jets are just a bad football team, and Buffalo did exactly what they we’re supposed to be, beat up on one of the worst teams in the NFL. I am not entirely sure how much better Zach Wilson would have played but it is time ot see what you have in him. One thing is for sure, I will never pick the Jets’ to cover in another game this season. We got into all that and more with Sal Paolantonio. The entire interview is above and an excerpt is below explaining what went wrong!

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO