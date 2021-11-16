ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Recognizes National Apprenticeship Week, Emphasizes Workforce Solutions After Record Year of Growth with Apprenticeships

By Jesse Dougherty
 6 days ago

DES MOINES, IOWA (November 16, 2021) — Iowa kicks off National Apprenticeship Week this week to recognize the critical pathways created by apprenticeship programs and their value in today’s workforce. Registered Apprenticeship programs are increasing across the state because they provide a proven solution for Iowa employers, students, and job...

