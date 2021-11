Raith came from behind to reclaim second spot in the cinch Championship with a 2-1 victory over Morton at Stark’s Park. A win for Inverness at Queen of the South on Friday night had seen them move above Raith in the table, but goals from Aidan Connolly and Ethan Ross sent Rovers level on points with leaders Kilmarnock, who were beaten at home by Arbroath on Saturday.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO