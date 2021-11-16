ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles just dodged a question about dating Olivia Wilde with such style we can't be mad

By Maia Kedem
 6 days ago

Listen up, not that this is breaking news or anything but in a recent interview with Dazed , Harry Styles addressed his relationship with Olivia Wilde . Okay not exactly, but he did say he prefers to keep a fine line between his personal and professional public life. But hey, we’ll take what we can get.

Together for nearly a year, neither Harry nor Olivia have ever publicly addressed their romance, which the currently on tour singer opened up about to the publication.

Harry and Olivia met and at some point found love last year, on set of the psychological thriller, Don’t Worry, Darling , which Harry acted in and Olivia directed. The pair unintentionally went public with their romance in January 2021 when they were spotted holding hands at a friend’s wedding in Montecito, California. Just two months after Olivia and her longtime partner and fiancé, Jason Sudeikis , whom she shares two children with — Otis and Daisy - officially announced they had split.

Offering Dazed a brief but understandable explanation as to why he’s continuing to keep this A-list relationship under the radar, Styles said — “I’ve always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life.” And then said nothing more about his personal life beyond that. But like we said, we can't even be mad.

