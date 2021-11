The Washington Wizards lost to the Miami Heat on Thursday night with a 112-97 loss on the road. Every team has a bad loss like this every once in a while, but I’m still disappointed that the game turned out as poorly as it did. The biggest factors in this loss were turnovers (Washington had 17 while Miami had 6) and a lack of free throw attempts (Washington had 10 attempts, making only 6 of them while Miami was 20-of-24 from the line).

