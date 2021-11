Evan Mobley has been one of the best rookies in the NBA this season, and he's been a huge reason for the Cavaliers having a 9-5 record and having the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference. He is currently averaging 15.6 PPG, 7.9 RPG, and 1.5 BPG. Mobley's defensive ability as a young big man has been lauded by many analysts, and it's abundantly obvious that he may become a really special player. He is currently the Rookie of the Year frontrunner.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO