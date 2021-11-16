ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents Protest Archdiocese Of Miami School Mask Policy

By Brooke Shafer
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2znXA6_0cyQk5hx00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With signs in hand, some parents of Catholic school students made it clear Tuesday morning outside the Archdiocese of Miami headquarters that they don’t want masks to be required in their schools anymore.

“As parents, we deserve the right and we have the right to voice our opinion,” said Orlando Valdez.

He went to the Miami Shores protest with his daughter, a fifth-grader at Saint Timothy Parish School.

“We brought our daughter so she could learn what it means to stand up,” he said.

The parents and some students said they were standing up to the Archdiocese which, starting this week, only allows fully vaccinated students to take off their masks in classrooms.

The parents and their supporters said that feels as if they are being forced to vaccinate their children.

“We oppose the vaccination of children by mandate, these should be parental choices,” said Dr. Rafael Diaz Yoserev.

South Florida’s Catholic school system has typically followed what the counties’ public schools have done.

Miami-Dade and Broward public schools recently decided every student could take off their mask at school. In Miami-Dade, parents must complete a back-to-school opt-out form and return it to their child’s school.

The Archdiocese of Miami, however, decided to keep masks optional only for vaccinated students. The parents say they want the choice for their children.

“If you’re in a demographic that’s more likely to have a serious consequence, you should get vaccinated, absolutely. But for the kids, to put a mandate on that, I have a huge problem with that,” said Valdez.

In response to the parents’ protest, the Archdiocese of Miami issued a statement. It read in part:

“As always, the Archdiocese is led by the best interests of the health and well being of its 31,000 students and employees in our Catholic schools.

The Archdiocese administrators consult daily with a team of independent medical experts regarding any revisions to ADOM’s COVID-19 policy. When an update is announced, parents are notified by their child(ren)’s school principal; media are also alerted.”

Last week, the Archdiocese said its mask protocols would be reviewed again at the beginning of December.

CBS Miami

People Urged To Open Hearts, Wallets On ‘Give Miami Day’

MIAMI(CBSMiami) – No matter how much money you have, every dollar matters. Thursday, November 18th, is a day for everyone to help out and donate to their favorite nonprofits – it’s “Give Miami Day.” Last year, people opened their hearts and wallets to make “Give Miami Day” a record-breaking success. Thousands of people and businesses donated more than $18 million in the annual 24-hour fundraising event which benefits more than 800 local charities, including CBS4’s Neighbors for Neighbors.   The Miami Foundation is the organization behind the event. This year they hope to break another record for Greater Miami nonprofits.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

National Adoption Day Means Adoptees Will Always Have A Family To Call Their Own

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s one of the happiest days for some kids in the foster care system, it’s National Adoption Day. “She’s so joyful, you’ll never capture her without a smile on her face,” Benjamin Snyder said of his new sister. 16-year-old Yasmin Amali Snyder is as bright as they come, she has a 3.7 GPA, she’s in varsity cheer, and described by those who love her as a positive light. “I’ve been in and out of the foster system for the past 10 years,” Yasmin Amali Snyder said. During that time she often had to be her own cheerleader, even questioning her circumstance. “I’m...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Help A Family In Need And Adopt A Family For The Holidays

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For 29 years, CBS4’s community outreach program, Neighbors 4 Neighbors, has connected those in need with those who can help, not just during the holidays, but all year long. This support extends all over South Florida in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe Counties. Your support has been critical to helping families and individuals during times of crisis and this year is no different. Because of you, last year’s Adopt A Family 4 the Holidays Program served thousands of members of our community. A total of $452,427 was raised in goods and services to help families in need. Now, Neighbors 4 Neighbors is...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Seminole Tribe Fighting For Return Of Thousands Of Remains, Artifacts

HENDRY COUNTY (CBSMiami) — The Seminole Tribe of Florida says they have not received any of the 1,400+ Seminole remains or the tens of thousands of artifacts from a Washington D.C. museum. An hour west of Fort Lauderdale and miles north of Alligator Alley is Big Cypress, the largest Seminole Tribe reservation in the state. For natives like Tina Osceola, this land is the fabric of who they are. “We’re the gateway to the Everglades,” says Osceola. “My family has always had a kinship with where we come from” It’s a sacred space not only for the living, but for those who came before...
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Triple The Fair Fun As Youth Fair and Broward Fair Join Santa’s Enchanted Forest

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair and the Broward County Fair both return Thursday following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both run from Thursday, Nov 18 to December 5. In Miami-Dade, opening times for the fair vary, however on Thursday, the fairgrounds will be open at 3pm. The fair is located at 10901 SW 24 Street. There are several new rides, food options, and expositions to choose from. Organizers say even seasoned fairgoers will notice something new this year. “We’ve got great new rides,” said Eddie Cora with the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair. “Our new observation wheel which is...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Youth Fair, Broward County Fair Kick Off Thursday

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Dueling end of the fairs will get underway this Thursday with the opening of both the Youth Fair in Miami-Dade and the Broward County Fair. Both will run through December 5th. While usually scheduled for the spring the Youth Fair, at 10901 SW 24 Street, was rescheduled for later in the year due to the pandemic. The fair will be open daily, hours of operation will vary depending on the day. Masks are strongly recommended but not required and physical distancing is encouraged. The fair will feature dozens of carnival rides to thrill young and old, including roller coasters, a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Miami City Commission Repeals Its Pilot Program For Motorized Scooters

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami City Commission has voted to repeal its pilot program for motorized scooters. The move didn’t sit well with Caroline Samponaro, the vice president of transit, bike and scooter policy at Lyft. Samponaro released the following statement: “We’re extremely disappointed in the Commission’s hasty and short sighted action to end the scooter program, taking away a safe and popular transportation option used by thousands of Miami residents daily and putting dozens of workers out of a job the week before Thanksgiving. We were comforted to hear remarks from Mayor Suarez earlier today in which he referred to scooters as a valuable asset to cities. We are hopeful he will stand up to the Commission on behalf of Miami residents and visitors to stop this action.”
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

‘It Is My Forever Family’: Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Miami Inspires Lifelong Bonds At Annual Fundraising Event

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Slowly but surely, charitable organizations are returning to in-person events after more than a year of virtual fundraisers and galas. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami held its ever-popular Jazz at Joe’s event at the world-famous Joe’s Stone Crab in Miami Beach Tuesday. And while the stone crabs there are always a hit, a special bond between a big and little stole the show. “You’re part of the family. You’re part of the sisterhood,” said Gale Nelson, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, as he introduced Debbie Tyler and Destyni Govan. Debbie Tyler and Destyni Govan of...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Beach Breaks Ground On Park Redesign To Build New Living Shoreline

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami Beach is redesigning Brittany Bay Park, which means the park will close down as construction begins on a new living shoreline next to the public space. “We would be standing in water here in 20 or 30 years,” City of Miami Beach Capital Improvements Manager David Martinez said. The worry is that if no improvements are made to save the shoreline, sea-level rise will have a huge effect on land. That’s why Miami Beach and the Nature Conservancy broke ground to build a new living shoreline at Brittany Bay Park. “All of the land on the...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida Congressional Delegation Demands Change In Cuba

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Members of South Florida’s Republican congressional delegation are joining members of the European Parliament in calling for change in Cuba. Delegation members spoke out in Washington, D.C. while members of Parliament from Italy and Spain were in Miami for a news conference. In Washington, D.C. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar said, “The Cuban people are crying for freedom and we watched yesterday at Cuban dissidents were silenced by the regime. For six decades, 62 years this murderous regime has put a stranglehold on the Cuban people but now the people are saying enough. “I call once again for this administration to...
FLORIDA STATE
