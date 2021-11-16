ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, NY

Driver Injured After Allegedly Attempting To Pass DOT Trucks On Taconic, State Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mdmFv_0cyQjv7L00

A Hudson Valley man was injured after allegedly attempting to pass two Department of Transportation trucks on the Taconic Parkway and flipping his vehicle.

Putnam County resident Rowan Thomas, age 24, of Mahopac, was injured around 9:15 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, while driving his 2019 Jeep Compass on the parkway in Lagrangeville, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

According to Hicks, two DOT Freightliner trucks were traveling slowly in the right lane when Thomas passed the first truck, only to realize that the second truck was in front of him, also traveling slowly.

Thomas whipped his Jeep to the left to avoid hitting the truck, overturning his vehicle and hitting a rock embankment.

Once rescued from his vehicle, he was taken to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie for treatment.

Thomas' condition was unknown.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Man Dead In NJ Turnpike Crash

Good Samaritans rushed to aid a driver before he died in a crash Monday afternoon on the NJ Turnpike, according to footage obtained by Daily Voice.Videos show a silver sedan wedged underneath a tractor trailer -- the driver slumped over the steering wheel.New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry s…
KEARNY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lagrangeville, NY
City
Mahopac, NY
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
County
Putnam County, NY
Putnam County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taconic#New York State Police#Freightliner Trucks#Accident#Jeep#Dot
Daily Voice

Land Rover Thief Sought In South Jersey, Police Say

Authorities in Camden County are searching for a woman who they say is failing to return a stolen SUV.Kellie M. Zandiotis has had the victim's Land Rover for more than a month, police in Berlin said.Police contacted Zandiotis on two separate occasions, Oct. 30th and Nov. 18th, when she agreed to su…
BERLIN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Closes NJ Turnpike In Kearny

Major delays were being reported Monday afternoon due to a serious car accident on the NJ Turnpike in Kearny.At least one person was unconscious following the 2 p.m. crash on the Western Spur Interchange 15W, developing reports say.Crash investigation and Crash with Injuries on New Jersey Turnpike …
KEARNY, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Search For Camden Man Missing For Days

Police in Camden are looking for a man reported missing for several days.Michael Rodriguez, 58, was last seen on the 900 block of North 3rd Street Nov. 18, Camden County police said.He is described a Hispanic male, 5’9”, 170 pounds, balding with brown eyes. He may be wearing a black or dark blue ja…
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Seek ID For Bethlehem Notary Stamp Thieves

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying two men they say worked together to steal a notary stamp from an auto tag store in Bethlehem.The man in the black jacket pictured above stole the stamp from Bev’s Auto Tags on Easton Avenue on Nov. 12, Bethlehem Township Police said in a Monday relea…
BETHLEHEM, CT
Daily Voice

KNOW ANYTHING? Gunshots Fired At Easton Home, Police Say

Several gunshots were fired at an Easton home before dawn Sunday in an apparently targeted attack, police said.The shooter fired at a residence on the 100 block of S. 11th Street just before 4:20 a.m., Easton Police Inspector John Piperato said in a release.No injuries were reported, though ballist…
EASTON, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
165K+
Followers
30K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy