ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

A multi-vehicle accident killed 1 person on 5 Freeway and Yale Avenue (Irvine, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BdGJx_0cyQjmQ200
A multi-vehicle accident killed 1 person on 5 Freeway and Yale Avenue (Irvine, CA)Nationwide Report

On Sunday morning, one person was killed while three others suffered injuries following a traffic collision on 5 Freeway.

As per the initial information, the fatal multi-vehicle accident took place at about 2:12 a.m. on the southbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway at Yale Avenue.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A multi-vehicle accident killed 1 person on 5 Freeway and Yale Avenue

November 16, 2021

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Irvine, CA
Accidents
Irvine, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Irvine, CA
City
Santa Ana, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 27-year-old Yvonnedolyn Michelle Ortega who died in an auto-pedestrian accident (Tucson, AZ)

Officials identified 27-year-old Yvonnedolyn Michelle Ortega who died in an auto-pedestrian accident (Tucson, AZ)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 27-year-old Yvonnedolyn Michelle Ortega who lost her life after a pedestrian crash on Saturday, Nov. 20 while police took 23-year-old Haeleah Shae Lester into custody for leaving the crash scene.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale#Freeway#Multi#Accident
Nationwide Report

A head-on crash shuts down South Los Altos in Sparks (Sparks, NV)

On Saturday afternoon, South Los Altos Parkway was shut down in both directions after a traffic collision in Sparks. As per the initial information, the head-on crash took place near 5300 South Los Altos at about 1:30 p.m. At this time, it is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the accident and if anyone suffered injuries as a result.
SPARKS, NV
Nationwide Report

1 person died after a pedestrian crash on Sahara Avenue; Juan Vazquez arrested (Las Vegas, NV)

On Saturday, a vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on Sahara Avenue while officers arrested 31-year-old Juan Vazquez on suspicion of DUI. The fatal auto-pedestrian accident happened a little before 1 a.m. on Sahara Avenue, near Commercial Center Drive. The early reports indicated that Vazquez’s 2008 Honda Civic was eastbound when it hit the pedestrian on the road. The pedestrian suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

37-year-old Tony T Phelps dead after a high-speed crash on I-90 near Ritzville (Ritzville, WA)

On early Sunday, 37-year-old Tony T Phelps, a Snohomish man, lost his life following a high-speed crash on Interstate 90 near Ritzville. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place on the interstate shortly after 3:30 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed that Phelps was driving a Ford pickup west pulling a trailer that jackknifed. The impact caused the pickup to flip near milepost 221, just south of Ritzville as a result of which Phelps was ejected from the vehicle.
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy