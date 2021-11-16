A multi-vehicle accident killed 1 person on 5 Freeway and Yale Avenue (Irvine, CA)
On Sunday morning, one person was killed while three others suffered injuries following a traffic collision on 5 Freeway.
As per the initial information, the fatal multi-vehicle accident took place at about 2:12 a.m. on the southbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway at Yale Avenue.
