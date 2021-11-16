Watch 16 Minutes of Dying Light 2 Gameplay Played by MP1st (Raw Footage)

A bunch of gameplay from the upcoming GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition has leaked online, including over an hour of footage across Vice City and Grand Theft Auto 3. Despite the fact that the remasters are due to land this week, Rockstar's been awfully shy with sharing gameplay footage. We've gleaned bits and bobs from the trailer, but nothing more than a few short comparison clips and cutscenes. The leaked footage is the first look we've had at actual gameplay for the trilogy, with one user uploading a decent chunk from both Vice City and Grand Theft Auto 3 (thanks, VGC). A Reddit user also gave a very short glimpse at San Andreas, including the upgraded weapon wheel.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO