Watch 16 Minutes of Dying Light 2 Gameplay Played by MP1st (Raw Footage)

Included with Halo Infinite's Multiplayer is an in-story tutorial called Spartan Academy. Check out about 14 minutes of it right here, with gameplay and cutscenes included, on Xbox Series X! Halo Infinite's multiplayer surprise released on November 15th alongside Xbox's 20th Anniversary Stream. While the multiplayer is still officially in beta, it's free-to-play, fully featured, and carries progression into the final release. From Slayer, to Oddball, to King of the Hill, there are many modes to play in Halo Infinite right now.
