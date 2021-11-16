ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas infant dies after falling out of car

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09XFeb_0cyQj1DG00

IRVING, Texas — Police in Irving, Texas said an infant who fell out of a moving car before being struck and killed by a second car, was not in a car seat.

Police said they may file charges against the mother, according to KTVT. The 8-month-old baby fell out of a rear door onto the street. Another car then ran over the infant and continued driving. Police are not calling it a hit-and-run, because they do not believe the second driver knew what happened.

There were three other children in the car at the time, according to KXAS. Investigators said that along with the 8-month-old, there were also children ages 6, 3 and 2 in the car. Police said there were two car seats in the car, but none of the children were restrained.

Texas state law requires all children under 8 to be in an appropriate child safety seat when inside a car.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

Police: 14 thieves stole $120K in merchandise from Chicago-area mall

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Police in Oak Brook, Illinois, said a large group of thieves targeted a mall in a smash-and-grab. Surveillance video showed chaos as a group of people in masks ran in and grabbed items off the shelves inside the Louis Vuitton store at the Oak Brook Mall, WMAQ reported. Video showed the thieves shoving items into garbage bags and coats before running back out of the store.
OAK BROOK, IL
WOKV

Feds intercept meth masked in Australia-bound diaper shipment

CINCINNATI — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati knew something didn’t smell right. Enter Betty, a CBP narcotic detector dog, who alerted investigators Nov. 11 to a suspicious shipment of diapers en route from Texas to a residence in Australia. According to a news release, the diapers appeared...
CINCINNATI, OH
WOKV

Police: Parade-crash suspect was in a domestic disturbance

WAUKESHA, Wis. — (AP) — The man suspected of plowing his SUV into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring 48, had left the scene of a domestic dispute just minutes before, Waukesha's police chief said Monday. Police Chief Dan Thompson said there was...
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Irving, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
Irving, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Irving, TX
Crime & Safety
WOKV

Waukesha parade crash driver may have been fleeing a crime

WAUKESHA, Wis. — (AP) — Investigators are looking into whether the SUV driver who plowed through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40, was fleeing a crime, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The joyous scene of marching bands...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WOKV

Florida sheriff’s deputies rescue dog from storm drain

CLAIR-MEL, Fla. — Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies are being credited with saving a small dog’s life. A small chihuahua fell down a storm drain in Clair-Mel. Deputies called in some help from public works, and were able to free the animal, WPEC reported. One deputy fed the dog while another...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Darrell Brooks Jr.: What we know about suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy

Police in Waukesha, Wisconsin, have named a suspect in connection with the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, was initially named as a person of interest and taken into custody by law enforcement authorities Sunday after his identification was found in a red SUV that police say slammed through the city’s holiday parade, killing at least five and injuring more than 40 people. Brooks will be charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide when he makes a court appearance Tuesday, law enforcement said.
WAUKESHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ktvt#Kxas#Cox Media Group
WOKV

Prosecutor: Three men had no cause to chase Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — The three white men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery had no cause to make a citizen's arrest when they saw him in their neighborhood, and they pursued him solely "because he was a Black man running down their street," a prosecutor said Monday in closing arguments.
WOKV

Ex-Raider Ruggs remains on house arrest in fatal crash case

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III received a stern talking-to from a Las Vegas judge but was allowed to remain on house arrest with a continuous alcohol monitor on one ankle and a GPS monitor on the other following a fatal crash he’s accused of causing by driving drunk.
WOKV

Bulgaria bus crash, fire leave 45 dead

SOFIA, Bulgaria — Dozens of people are dead after a bus crashed and caught fire in Bulgaria early Tuesday, authorities said. According to The Associated Press and Reuters, the incident occurred about 2 a.m. on a highway near Bosnek. The bus, which was carrying tourists from North Macedonia, struck a barrier and caught fire, authorities said.
ACCIDENTS
WOKV

Man locked up because of mistaken identity sues Hawaii

HONOLULU — (AP) — A formerly homeless man who ended up in a mental institution for more than two years because of mistaken identity is suing the state and various Honolulu police officers, Hawaii public defenders and doctors. Joshua Spriestersbach's attorneys say in a lawsuit filed Sunday in U.S. District...
HAWAII STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
39K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy