Priced sensibly and imaginatively spec'd, Jason Isbell can be proud of his signature Telecaster Custom, and it just goes to show how the evolution of the Tele rolls on. Telecasters with customized hardware, electronics, finishes, and so on have been a big part of Fender’s product line for years. The Jason Isbell Custom Telecaster is the latest model to be hybridized by mixing components from different eras, while also bringing all-new elements into the mix when deemed necessary by Isbell and the Fender design team.

11 DAYS AGO