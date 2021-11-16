ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Brownsville: Man wanted for burglary of vehicle

By Steven Masso
 6 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public for help finding a man wanted for burglary of a vehicle.

Miguel Angel Salas, 40, has several warrants for burglary of a motor vehicle and credit card abuse, according to a post by Brownsville PD.

Video surveillance captured Salas making purchases using a stolen credit card, according to the post.

Salas committed the burglary at Via Del Mar Circle, the post stated. After burglarizing the vehicle, Salas’ went to several stores, making purchases with the victim’s credit card.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546 – TIPS (8477).

Information provided could lead to a cash reward.

ValleyCentral

Pharr PD: 18-year-old charged with burglary of a vehicle

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle and engaging in organized criminal activity. Miguel Marroquin was arrested on Wednesday. An officer responded to a victim that told police they were following Marroquin after seeing him break into their vehicle. Marroquin has been charged with burglary […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Valley View ISD, principal in ongoing lawsuit over reprimand issued after student assault

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A school principal is in a legal battle with the Valley View Independent School District (ISD) after he says they reprimanded him for reporting an assault of a special education student. Tomas Villagomez worked as the principal of Valley View ISD’s fifth-grade campus until being reassigned to an assistant principal […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD: Woman found dead in car identified

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information. EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police found a woman dead in a parked car on Thursday morning. Edinburg police were called to the parking lot at the 200 block of N. 8th Street in reference to a woman who was unresponsive in a parked car. […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man falls into water while fishing, body recovered

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with new details. CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County officials have recovered a body in the Los Indios area Friday afternoon. According to a tweet from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, the man was fishing when he fell in the water. The identity of the man has […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

UPDATE: Amber alert for missing teen remains active

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information. Cameron County authorities first issued a statement saying that 13-year-old, Bella Martinez, had been located at Boca Chica Beach near SpaceX. Later, authorities issued a retraction stating that the girl that was found at the location was not Martinez. This AMBER Alert remains active. BROWNSVILLE, […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Man involved in Pharr car chase identified, charged

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has identified the man that led multiple agencies on a chase Wednesday afternoon. Jesus A. Castro Garza, 26, a resident of Pharr, was arrested Wednesday at a store in the Pharr area where the chase ended. Authorities say Castro Garza was involved in a […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville: 21-year-old arrested at Veterans Bridge with $137k worth of cocaine

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 21-year-old woman from Brownsville was arrested at the Veterans International Bridge after she was found with 17 pounds of alleged cocaine. On Wednesday, Nov. 17, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers inspected the woman’s car as she attempted to enter the United States. After a secondary inspection, with the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen commissioners reach a decision regarding Maddie’s Pumpkin Patch

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The City of McAllen approved a Conditional Use permit for Maddie’s Pumpkin Patch during the city commission regular meeting late Monday afternoon.   The owners of Maddie’s Pumpkin Patch told ValleyCentral last week that a pending decision by the city commission was keeping them from planning their usual holiday events, such as Maddie’s Christmas and field […]
MCALLEN, TX
