Azeem Rafiq speaks at DCMS hearing – a timeline of Yorkshire’s racism crisis

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Yorkshire whistleblower Azeem Rafiq laid bare the full extent of hisharrowing experience of racism in cricket during an explosive and emotionalappearance in front of MPs on Tuesday.

Rafiq aired his full allegations in the public arena at a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee hearing.

Here, the PA news agency provides a timeline of developments in the Yorkshire racism crisis so far.

2 September 2020 – In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, former England Under-19 captain Rafiq reveals: “I know how close I was to committing suicide during my time at Yorkshire” over what he describes as “institutional racism” at the county.

3 September 2020 – Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton confirms a formal investigation into Rafiq’s claims will “start in a matter of days” and be conducted “thoroughly, impartially and with urgency”, while Hanif Malik, the chair of the club’s Equality and Diversity Committee, is in contact with Rafiq.

5 September 2020 – Independent law firm Squire Patton Boggs is hired by Yorkshire to lead an investigation and review into the racism experienced by Rafiq.

13 November 2020 – Rafiq reveals details of the racism he faced at Yorkshire in a release issued through his legal firm Chadwick Lawrence LLP. He reveals non-white players were called “P***s” and “elephant washers”, while the drinking culture at the club is highlighted with regard to insensitivity around Muslim attitudes to alcohol.

14 December 2020 – Chadwick Lawrence LLP confirms Rafiq has filed a legal claim against Yorkshire under the Equality Act, claiming direct discrimination and harassment on the grounds of race, as well as victimisation and detriment as a result of his efforts to address racism at the club.

17 June 2021 – Yorkshire confirm they have failed to “resolve the issues between the club and Azeem Rafiq” through the process of judicial mediation, with the case still within the employment tribunal process and set to be listed for a private case management conference.

18 August 2021 England and Wales Cricket Board chair Ian Watmore calls on Yorkshire to provide a copy of the investigation’s findings after he confirms the independent enquiry had sent its conclusions to the county, with Rafiq revealing his exasperation with the continued delays to the process.

19 August 2021 – Rafiq accuses Yorkshire of “fudging” his claims of institutional racism after the county apologise to the former spinner for being the “victim of inappropriate behaviour” but insist “many of the allegations were not upheld” in a lengthy statement following the conclusion of the enquiry.

8 September 2021 – Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee chair Julian Knight MP tells Yorkshire to publish the report into Rafiq’s claims of racism, stating: “It is crucial that the process, the report and its full findings are made public and open to scrutiny.”

10 September 2021 – Yorkshire release a summarised version of their independent report, where they apologise and accept Rafiq had been the victim of “racial harassment and bullying” in his two spells at the club between 2008 and 2018, but after only seven of Rafiq’s 43 allegations were upheld the county insist there is insufficient evidence to prove or disprove institutionalised racism.

7 October 2021 – A spokesperson for Rafiq accuses Yorkshire of “protecting the players and a coach who they now acknowledge used either racist language or were bullying” with the full report still not published.

28 October 2021 – Yorkshire announce no individuals will face disciplinary action despite seven of Rafiq’s allegations being upheld.

2 November 2021 – ESPNcricinfo reveals details of the report into Rafiq’s claims, which includes the admission of one senior player that he used the word “P***” in reference to Rafiq, but Yorkshire conclude the incidents in question amounted to “friendly banter”. Health secretary Sajid Javid says “heads should roll” at Yorkshire, while chairman Hutton is called to face the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

3 November 2021 – Emerald Group Publishing, Yorkshire Tea and Anchor Butter all end their association with Yorkshire over the handling of Rafiq’s allegations. Meanwhile, former England batter Gary Ballance reveals he used “a racial slur” against Rafiq but claimed both men “said things privately to each other which were not acceptable”. Rafiq appeared to question the timing after he tweeted, “Funny how things change from complete denial to I accepted everything over a 14-month period?”

4 November 2021 – The ECB suspends Yorkshire from hosting international or major matches “until it has clearly demonstrated that it can meet the standards expected of an international venue, ECB member and first-class county”, while Ballance is “suspended indefinitely” from England selection.

5 November 2021 – Ahead of an emergency board meeting Hutton resigns as Yorkshire chairman, calling on the executive board to follow suit and saying he was “saddened” after claiming the ECB declined to help in their enquiry. Lord Patel is appointed as the new chair, with board members Malik and Stephen Willis also resigning. Former Yorkshire all-rounder Rana Naved-ul-Hasan claims he heard Vaughan make inappropriate comments to Asian players at the club, something which Rafiq had also alleged and which Vaughan denies.

11 November 2021 – Mark Arthur resigned as Yorkshire’s chief executive following intense pressure. Rafiq renewed his long-standing calls for Arthur and director of cricket Martyn Moxon to resign after reaching a settlement in his employment tribunal against the county earlier in the week, with those sentiments echoed by culture minister Chris Philp in the House of Commons. Moxon remains signed off with a “stress-related illness” but Arthur followed the lead of Hutton by leaving his post at Headingley.

15 November 2021 – Adil Rashid joins Rana in backing Rafiq’s claim related to Vaughan. The trio allege Vaughan said in front of a group of Yorkshire players of Asian ethnicity: “Too many of your lot, we need to do something about it.”

16 November 2021 – Rafiq provided explosive details of his time at Headingley at a DCMS select committee hearing and also suggested the racially derogatory use of the term ‘Kevin’ by Ballance was “an open secret in the England dressing room.” He also alleged another former England batter, Alex Hales, had given a dog the name because it was black. Later, his statement from his settled employment tribunal with Yorkshire revealed damning allegations against Ballance, Moxon, Andrew Gale, Tim Bresnan and Matthew Hoggard. Broadcaster David Lloyd would also apologise for comments he made.

