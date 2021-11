After finding some initial breakout success with their Netflix series "Arcane," Riot Forge sneakily released two new games out of nowhere (per PC Gamer). It was known that the Riot Games publishing label was planning to release more content centered around "League of Legends," but nobody expected two releases would come so soon. Yesterday Riot Forge dropped a title initially announced two years ago, "Ruined King," and another game that had only just been announced recently (per Eurogamer), "Hextech Mayhem." With these releases catching players by surprise, some may not even know what these games are.

