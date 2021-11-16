ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is leaving Xbox Game Pass on consoles on December 8

By Jon Yelenic
gamepur.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox announced today that Destiny 2: Beyond Light will leave Xbox Game Pass on consoles on December 8. The departure was quietly disclosed towards the end of Xbox’s mid-month Xbox Game Pass update earlier this morning. As is the case when unsubscribing from Game Pass,...

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

