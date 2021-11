MURRAY — Nights like Friday’s induction ceremony of the 2021 Murray State Racers Hall of Fame class are for many things. Certainly, reunions are part of it as the honorees get to see their teammates and coaches perhaps for the first time in several years. It is also a time to remember some of the greatest moments of not only these athletes and coaches’ careers, it is a time for fans who attend to join in the fun. In Murray, many fans get to know these people on a first-name basis and they are remembered when those for whom they cheer return for visits.

