First off, I should note that I’ve been playing the game in single player mode for the time being, but not for want of trying. There were a wide array of multiplayer servers that were online when I fired this game up the first time, and though most of them were locked or private, there were a number of them that were also open. Unfortunately, a lot of them were also about PvP, which I didn’t think was going to be particularly helpful for someone who was absolutely brand-new to the game. So, regrettably, I stayed in my own personal galaxy and might do so for the foreseeable future. Unless someone reading this happens to know of a PvE-minded server.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO