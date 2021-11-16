Mummers Parade To Return To Broad Street For 2022 After Canceled This Year Due to Pandemic
cbslocal.com
6 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia tradition returns. The mummers will be back on Broad Street on New Year’s Day after this year’s parade was canceled because of the pandemic. The mummers made the announcement Tuesday morning that the Philly tradition is making a comeback. The parade has been going...
The nation's longest-running Thanksgiving Parade is back for an in-person celebration this year. The 6ABC Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade will make its way through the city and down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway starting at 9 a.m. on Nov. 25. Irwin's Upstairs named to Esquire's 2021 list of 'Best New Restaurants...
The Lighted Parade returns this year after its 2020 pandemic hiatus, filling the streets of downtown Perry with light and merriment the Friday after Thanksgiving. Businesses, community organizations and jolly community members will share their lighted floats in a parade through the downtown that begins at 7 p.m., when storefronts will be darkened to make way for the festive lights.
Montgomery County’s Thanksgiving Parade was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but the event carried on this year and on Saturday several streets in Downtown Silver Spring shut down for the big event. “There was a sense of community that was built over the last year because of the pandemic,...
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The lights, the rides, the beer is flowing and after two years off because of the pandemic, New Orleans’ city park is again hosting its 21+ event to kick off the holiday spirit. “We’ve come in the past it’s been a terrific time, and we’re excited...
It is very disappointing that I've never been to a Mummers’ parade. They seem like a ton of fun. So much fun that even professional athletes have participated as mummers in past parades. Remember when Philadelphia Eagles player, Jason Kelce, dressed up as a mummer and was a part of...
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — After not taking place in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is returning to Cary for 2021. The last time the event was held, more than 120,000 people came through to admire the display of lights and Chinese lanterns. Organizers this year say they’ve added even more lights and have made the event larger.
The Philadelphia Mummers Parade returns to Broad Street on New Year’s Day after being canceled last time due to the pandemic. Five different divisions of Mummers will take part in three different performance areas.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mummers Parade officials will hold a press conference on Tuesday to outline the details of the 2022 parade. The press conference will take place at 10 a.m. and be streamed on CBSN Philly above. What: City and Mummers officials will outline plans for the 2022 parade. When:...
The Greensburg Holiday Parade returned this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic. Thousands of people gathered downtown Saturday afternoon to celebrate the holiday season as floats, bands and groups from local organizations traveled along Main Street. A visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus capped off the event.
The holiday season has returned to the Quad-Cities. The Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade went off in grand fashion Saturday in Davenport, a welcome sight after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the yearly event in 2020. Subscribe today and support local journalism!. There were plenty of balloon floats as...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A longstanding Christmas parade in Clearfield County is back after being canceled last year due to Covid-19. The Clearfield YMCA Clearfield Christmas Parade is set to return on December 4 at noon. The parade will stretch along with Third St., to Cherry St, Locust, and N. 2nd St., and wrap […]
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The entire region of Western Pennsylvania is celebrating the start of the holiday season this weekend.
Folks in McKeesport turned out in droves for the 56th Salute to Santa parade.
(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)
In addition to the bands and floats, the city also crowned the princess and queen of the parade, doing it outside this year after COVID-19 concerns canceled the annual holiday party.
The holiday spirit was also alive in well in Greensburg on Saturday for the city’s annual parade. This year, healthcare workers took center stage, leading the parade as grand marshals.
City leaders say it’s a way for the community to recognize the work of healthcare professionals and the work they do during the pandemic.
Lawrence County rang in the holidays too, with the return of its annual holiday parade.
The festivities were kicked off Saturday and culminated with the lighting of a brand new tree in downtown New Castle.
Raleigh, N.C. — Thousands gathered in downtown Raleigh at 9:30 a.m. to watch as floats and performers marched through the streets. Some families came downtown to get a good seat as early as 5 a.m. The Christmas parade — notably the largest parade from Atlanta to Washington, D.C. — featured...
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The 41st Annual Ellsworth Christmas Parade returns to its traditional march down Main Street this year. On Saturday December 4th, the floats will once, again, roll through downtown and finish in Knowlton Park. It’s been two years since Ellsworth has seen its Christmas Parade march down...
Holiday cheer is coming back to historic Green Street in Gainesville. Green Street will be closing down on Sunday, Dec. 5 to make way for floats, musical performances and Santa’s sleigh, marking the return of the annual Christmas on Green Street parade. The parade will begin at 4 p.m. The...
MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake’s annual Agricultural Parade and street party is set to return on Dec. 3. The downtown event, now in its 26th year, kicks off at 5 p.m. with a street party at Sinkiuse Square, with carolers, hot cocoa, treats, Santa, entertainment and more, according to the Downtown Moses Lake Association.
The Tempe Veterans Day Parade on Thursday Nov. 11 has been canceled because, organizers said, they had “not received enough entries and enough marchers to hold this year’s parade.”. Tempe Veterans Day Parade, the nonprofit that is the event organizer, added that “this was an incredibly difficult decision as we...
With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many of the region’s beloved holiday events to be canceled last year, local venues, theaters and businesses are looking forward to the return of in-person performances and events for the 2021 season. Theaters were one the hardest hit by the pandemic, and that included the...
The Town of Marion announced the date, time, and Grand Marshal of the annual Christmas Parade. WCYB’s morning show anchor, Preston Ayres, will be this year’s Grand Marshal. Ayres has been with WCYB for 18 years, and Marion town officials say they are happy to welcome him into the parade.
Comments / 0