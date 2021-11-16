Mummers Parade To Return To Broad Street For 2022 After Canceled This Year Due to Pandemic

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The entire region of Western Pennsylvania is celebrating the start of the holiday season this weekend. Folks in McKeesport turned out in droves for the 56th Salute to Santa parade. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson) In addition to the bands and floats, the city also crowned the princess and queen of the parade, doing it outside this year after COVID-19 concerns canceled the annual holiday party. The holiday spirit was also alive in well in Greensburg on Saturday for the city’s annual parade. This year, healthcare workers took center stage, leading the parade as grand marshals. City leaders say it’s a way for the community to recognize the work of healthcare professionals and the work they do during the pandemic. Lawrence County rang in the holidays too, with the return of its annual holiday parade. The festivities were kicked off Saturday and culminated with the lighting of a brand new tree in downtown New Castle.

