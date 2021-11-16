ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mummers Parade To Return To Broad Street For 2022 After Canceled This Year Due to Pandemic

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia tradition returns. The mummers will be back on Broad Street on New Year’s Day after this year’s parade was canceled because of the pandemic. The mummers made the announcement Tuesday morning that the Philly tradition is making a comeback. The parade has been going...

philadelphia.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
theperrynews.com

Lighted Parade returns Friday night after virus gap year

The Lighted Parade returns this year after its 2020 pandemic hiatus, filling the streets of downtown Perry with light and merriment the Friday after Thanksgiving. Businesses, community organizations and jolly community members will share their lighted floats in a parade through the downtown that begins at 7 p.m., when storefronts will be darkened to make way for the festive lights.
PERRY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
cbs17

After cancellation last year due to COVID, NC Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — After not taking place in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is returning to Cary for 2021. The last time the event was held, more than 120,000 people came through to admire the display of lights and Chinese lanterns. Organizers this year say they’ve added even more lights and have made the event larger.
CARY, NC
cbslocal.com

WATCH LIVE: Mummers Parade Officials Outline Plans For 2022 Parade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mummers Parade officials will hold a press conference on Tuesday to outline the details of the 2022 parade. The press conference will take place at 10 a.m. and be streamed on CBSN Philly above. What: City and Mummers officials will outline plans for the 2022 parade. When:...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mummers Parade#Broad Street#Pandemic#Cbs
Tribune-Review

Greensburg Holiday Parade returns after 2020 hiatus

The Greensburg Holiday Parade returned this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic. Thousands of people gathered downtown Saturday afternoon to celebrate the holiday season as floats, bands and groups from local organizations traveled along Main Street. A visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus capped off the event.
GREENSBURG, PA
Quad Cities Onlines

Festival of Trees parade returns to the streets of Davenport

The holiday season has returned to the Quad-Cities. The Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade went off in grand fashion Saturday in Davenport, a welcome sight after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the yearly event in 2020. Subscribe today and support local journalism!. There were plenty of balloon floats as...
DAVENPORT, IA
CBS Pittsburgh

Community Parades Celebrate The Start Of The Holiday Season

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The entire region of Western Pennsylvania is celebrating the start of the holiday season this weekend. Folks in McKeesport turned out in droves for the 56th Salute to Santa parade. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson) In addition to the bands and floats, the city also crowned the princess and queen of the parade, doing it outside this year after COVID-19 concerns canceled the annual holiday party. The holiday spirit was also alive in well in Greensburg on Saturday for the city’s annual parade. This year, healthcare workers took center stage, leading the parade as grand marshals. City leaders say it’s a way for the community to recognize the work of healthcare professionals and the work they do during the pandemic. Lawrence County rang in the holidays too, with the return of its annual holiday parade. The festivities were kicked off Saturday and culminated with the lighting of a brand new tree in downtown New Castle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wabi.tv

Ellsworth Christmas Parade to return for 41st year

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The 41st Annual Ellsworth Christmas Parade returns to its traditional march down Main Street this year. On Saturday December 4th, the floats will once, again, roll through downtown and finish in Knowlton Park. It’s been two years since Ellsworth has seen its Christmas Parade march down...
ELLSWORTH, ME
ifiberone.com

Downtown Moses Lake Ag Parade, street party returns Dec. 3

MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake’s annual Agricultural Parade and street party is set to return on Dec. 3. The downtown event, now in its 26th year, kicks off at 5 p.m. with a street party at Sinkiuse Square, with carolers, hot cocoa, treats, Santa, entertainment and more, according to the Downtown Moses Lake Association.
MOSES LAKE, WA
supertalk929.com

Town of Marion announces Christmas Parade will return this year

The Town of Marion announced the date, time, and Grand Marshal of the annual Christmas Parade. WCYB’s morning show anchor, Preston Ayres, will be this year’s Grand Marshal. Ayres has been with WCYB for 18 years, and Marion town officials say they are happy to welcome him into the parade.
MARION, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy