DiNunzio’s Italian Hoagie In Pennsylvania Will Leave You Absolutely Stuffed
A good hoagie never fails to fill us up. We’re pretty fortunate to have an abundance of places – from Wawa and Sheetz to hoagie shops – to indulge ourselves in a mighty hoagie that will leave us savoring every bite. However, if it’s a classic Italian hoagie (or any other kind, really) you’re craving, you’ll definitely want to make your way to DiNunzio’s Italian Hoagie in Pennsylvania. See if it earns a rave review from you like it does from other satisfied guests.
Have you been to DeNunzio’s Italian Hoagie in Pennsylvania? What’s your favorite hoagie on the menu? Let us know in the comments! Have you ever paired your hoagie with a bowl of homemade soup? Head over to Hecky’s Sub Shop in Hamburg to do just that.
Address: DiNunzio's Authentic Italian Hoagie, 718 Poplar St, Lebanon, PA 17042, USA
