DiNunzio’s Italian Hoagie In Pennsylvania Will Leave You Absolutely Stuffed

A good hoagie never fails to fill us up. We’re pretty fortunate to have an abundance of places – from Wawa and Sheetz to hoagie shops – to indulge ourselves in a mighty hoagie that will leave us savoring every bite. However, if it’s a classic Italian hoagie (or any other kind, really) you’re craving, you’ll definitely want to make your way to DiNunzio’s Italian Hoagie in Pennsylvania. See if it earns a rave review from you like it does from other satisfied guests.

DiNunzio's Italian Hoagie in Lebanon offers so much more than a classic hoagie that will leave you happily stuffed for hours.

The bright, airy hoagie shop also earns high marks for its friendly staff and welcoming atmosphere. Eat in or order your hoagies to go.

Make sure you check out the day's special. Most come with a whimiscal name - like the Attorney at Large and the Mail Carrier, the latter of comes topped with ham, turkey, and provolone cheese.

We can all probably agree that a hoagie really is only as good as the bread it sits on. Wait until you taste the fresh-baked rolls, available in both hard and soft.

Pair that with fresh, high quality ingredients, and you're in for one memorable meal. You just have to decide what type of hoagie suits your mood.

The menu features all of the old favorites - Italian, roast beef, ham, and turkey. Love a good veggie hoagie? You've come to the right place.

If it's been way too long since you've had an old-fashioned pastrami on rye, sink your teeth into one. You're sure to leave stuffed.

DiNunzio's also offers customizable party platters, so you can share the deliciousness at parties, special events, or even at the office.

Have you been to DeNunzio’s Italian Hoagie in Pennsylvania? What’s your favorite hoagie on the menu? Let us know in the comments! Have you ever paired your hoagie with a bowl of homemade soup? Head over to Hecky’s Sub Shop in Hamburg to do just that.

Address: DiNunzio's Authentic Italian Hoagie, 718 Poplar St, Lebanon, PA 17042, USA