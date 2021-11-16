Track 3: A Walk to Remember by Acadiana Symphony Orchestra November 19

Photo submitted

The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra is holding its 3rd concert of the 37th season Friday, November 19, 2021.

The title of this season is LIVE With the Symphony: The Soundtrack of Your Life, Volume 37.

The 3rd concert is titled “Track 3: A Walk to Remember”, and it begins at 7 pm at St.

Pius X Catholic Church on Kaliste Saloom in Lafayette.

Track 3: A Walk to Remember is packed with well-known music that marks significant points in time, featuring the work of the first woman to compose an opera in France, Elisabeth de la Guerre, as well as other memorable classical pieces, like Trumpet Voluntary, a tune made famous by BBC radio station’s use of the song in its international broadcasts, beginning in WWII and spanning multiple decades.

The concert will begin with a six-piece brass and organ ensemble, presenting works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Jeremiah Clarke, Giovanni Gabrieli, Henry Purcell and Léon Boëllmann. St. Pius’ organist and virtuoso, Kevin Martin will accompany the ensemble to dazzle the audience with the majestic and unparalleled sound of the church’s renowned pipe organ.

This will be followed by a string performance, highlighting the talent of Elisabeth de la Guerre, one of the earliest women composers of her time, and a noted musical prodigy, who mastered the organ and harpsichord by the age of 15.

The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra’s Executive Director, Dana Baker said, “Track 3 will be a particularly special concert, not only because it’s the Symphony’s first time performing at St. Pius, but also because the church’s famous pipe organ and Mr. Martin’s elegant playing will elevate the audience’s listening experience to an exceptional level that is hard to replicate in other settings”.

Baker went on to say that she hopes the concert will make for a memorable night. “Our hope is that this concert will bring together memorable tunes, history, and place to create an unforgettable night, and perhaps elicit a new memorable track for the guest, in The Soundtrack of Your Life.”

Tickets are still available through the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra’s website.