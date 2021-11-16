Old Dominion shrugs off slow start, dominates Manhattan in the second half of blowout victory

Old Dominion's Kalu Ezikpe drives past Manhattan's Jose Perez during the first half Monday at Chartway Arena in Norfolk. Kaitlin McKeown/The Virginian-Pilot

Old Dominion coach Jeff Jones didn’t like what he saw Monday, so he changed it.

What Jones saw next was exactly what he was looking for.

Jaylin Hunter and Austin Trice both scored 18 points and the Monarchs overcame a sluggish start in a comfortable 79-58 win over Manhattan at Chartway Arena.

Kalu Ezikpe added 15 points for ODU (2-1), which shot 50.9% overall and made 5 of 10 from 3-point range.

Jones, irked by a lack of offensive and defensive synergy, yanked three of his starters just minutes into the game in hopes of helping them get their heads screwed on straight.

ODU trailed most of the first half before seizing control of the paint and the game.

“We just weren’t mentally there,” Jones said.

“We weren’t in attack mode. We were taking the first shot available. The ball wasn’t moving.”

The Monarchs (2-1) overcame a seven-point first-half deficit to take a 27-26 lead on Trice’s layup with 2:40 remaining before halftime and never trailed again.

Josh Roberts scored 13 points for the Jaspers (2-1), who shot 43.8% but made just 3 of 15 from 3-point range.

Hunter, one of the three starters benched early on, said Jones told him to let the game come to him and to get his teammates involved.

“I was just ready to come back in,” Hunter said. “I just had to receive the message and just utilize it when I got back onto the court.”

After keeping Manhattan at arm’s length for the first 10 minutes of the second half, the Monarchs turned it on. A 12-1 run gave ODU a 69-50 lead with six minutes left.

“We kept getting better and better and better,” Jones said.

“Down the stretch, we played good basketball. We played as a good basketball team should.”

The second-half surge included transition dunks by C.J. Keyser and Mekhi Long that ignited the announced crowd of 4,412.

Keyser, after a strategic audible from Hunter, streaked behind Manhattan’s defense and took a long pass from Hunter before throwing down a tomahawk dunk.

Ezikpe blocked four shots for ODU, which begins play in the Myrtle Beach Invitational against Indiana State on Thursday.

The 6-foot-8 Ezikpe’s workmanlike performance helped the Monarchs score 42 points in the paint, which is how Jones drew it up.

“That’s pretty dominant right there,” Jones said. “That’s where we won the game.”

Monday’s win followed Saturday’s 58-53 loss at James Madison, in which the Monarchs made just 1 of 15 from 3-point range.