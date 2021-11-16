ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas infant dies after falling out of car

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
IRVING, Texas — Police in Irving, Texas said an infant who fell out of a moving car before being struck and killed by a second car, was not in a car seat.

Police said they may file charges against the mother, according to KTVT. The 8-month-old baby fell out of a rear door onto the street. Another car then ran over the infant and continued driving. Police are not calling it a hit-and-run, because they do not believe the second driver knew what happened.

There were three other children in the car at the time, according to KXAS. Investigators said that along with the 8-month-old, there were also children ages 6, 3 and 2 in the car. Police said there were two car seats in the car, but none of the children were restrained.

Texas state law requires all children under 8 to be in an appropriate child safety seat when inside a car.

