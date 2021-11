Apple took the world by storm when it announced its M1 chip. Until this point, the desktop chip market was dominated by x86 chipmakers, particularly Intel and AMD, while ARM chips were mostly considered "mobile" chips. So, Apple's decision to use ARM chips on their Macs, and the first chip that came from that, were particularly groundbreaking. The M1 was able to trade bouts with the best CPUs from both Intel and AMD.

