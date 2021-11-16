ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silicon Valley tech startup Alluxio raises $50M to grow its open-source cloud data orchestration platform and accelerate its global expansion

By Daniel Levi
Cover picture for the articleAlluxio (formerly Tachyon Nexus), a provider of an open-source cloud data orchestration platform, announced today it raised $50 million in Series C funding led by a leading global investment firm, with participation from existing investors including a16z, Seven Seas Partners, and Volcanics Ventures. This latest capital brings the total amount of...

Biden sidesteps Fed fight, disappointing progressive allies

President Biden sidestepped a battle over the leadership of the Federal Reserve by disappointing progressive allies and sticking with Jerome Powell, whom former President Trump nominated as Fed chairman four years ago. Senate aides predict Powell will easily have enough votes to secure confirmation to a second term atop the...
Official: More than 90% of fed workers got shots by deadline

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 90% of federal workers received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday’s deadline set by President Joe Biden. Biden announced in September that more than 3.5 million federal workers were required to undergo vaccination, with no option to get regularly tested instead, unless they secured an approved medical or religious exemption. A U.S. official said the vast majority of federal workers are fully vaccinated, and that a smaller number have pending or approved exceptions to the mandate.
