ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

UPDATE: Social Services resolves Virginia emergency SNAP benefits delay

By Jackie DeFusco
WJHL
WJHL
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10LWLq_0cyQZcIq00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The Virginia Department of Social Services said emergency allotments for its Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) should be available to all eligible households as of 3pm on Tuesday.

The update comes after VDSS confirmed just before noon that they were working to identify and resolve an issue delaying payments for 370,000 households who receive the supplemental benefits on the 16th of the month.

“Based on the information we received, today’s delay was the result of a technical issue. The issue has now been resolved and should not impact future issuances,” VDSS Public Affairs Associate Director Cletisha Lovelace said in a follow up email Tuesday evening. “We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this unexpected delay.”

The agency previously said these benefits would be automatically loaded onto recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Nov. 16.

Virginia emergency SNAP benefits will continue in November

Cristina Mullins, a SNAP recipient from Franklin County, said she generally expects the allotments to appear around midnight. Yet, when she woke up on Tuesday morning, the money wasn’t there, forcing her to put her shopping trip on hold.

With food costs soaring from inflation, Mullins said she was waiting on $600 to stock up for her family of four. Many on Facebook said they needed the money to start shopping for Thanksgiving.

“My grocery bill has doubled,” Mullins said. “When it comes to feeding your family, it’s pretty frustrating when they tell you something is going to be there and then it’s not there.”

During the pandemic, the additional allotments have raised monthly benefits of existing SNAP recipients to the maximum amount allowed based on household size.

Mullins, who just started a new job, said the payments made a huge difference when she was unemployed.

“I’m very appreciative of the service and the help,” she said.

However, Mullins said Tuesday wasn’t the first time she struggled to get answers about a social safety net program from the state.

“You can’t get in touch with anybody in Social Services to ask why or when it is going to be available,” Mullins said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

VDH: Five of Virginia’s 10 highest COVID case rates in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Five of the 10 highest COVID-19 new case rates are in Southwest Virginia, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data released Monday. The area’s COVID hospitalization and death rates also increased over the weekend while state rates fell. The nine-county region’s seven-day rolling case rate rose again over the weekend […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

City leaders vote to replace Bristol, Va. Landfill pumps

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia leaders on Monday morning gave the green light for a project that aims to replace pumps used at the Bristol Landfill. The Bristol Virginia City Council voted 5-0 to hire the lowest bid — Charles R. Underwood, Inc. — at $228,656 to replace leachate and gradient pumps at the […]
BRISTOL, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
WJHL

Enclosure manufacturer to expand, create 30 new jobs in Scott County, Va.

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A $7.2 million investment by an enclosure producer will create 30 new jobs in Scott County, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday. According to a release from Northam’s office, VFP Inc.’s expansion in Scott County will allow the manufacturer to “produce larger concrete shelters and meet future demand in the […]
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Ballad Health reports another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations across region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Ballad Health system recorded 15 additional COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend. This increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations was reported from data spanning across Ballad’s 21-county service area. Data from Monday showed that there were 29 admissions recorded over the weekend, along with a slight decrease in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Local health, school leaders still waiting for state COVID guidance

‘Thanksgiving weekend makes everything kind of in slow motion‘ JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – School administrators and public health leaders in the Tri-Cities region are still waiting for further instruction from Nashville after Governor Bill Lee signed the COVID-19 omnibus law. The law redefined how public health officials are meant to look at basic public […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Benefits#Vdss Public Affairs
WJHL

NE Tennessee’s 14-day COVID case rate continues to increase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 73 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths, and 119 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday. Over the past three days, Northeast Tennessee saw 388 new cases and nine new deaths. Vaccinations As of today, 238,925 people, or about 47.3% of the total population, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Northeast Correctional Complex to host rapid-hire event

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) announced a hiring event on Monday and said qualified applicants will be offered a job on the spot. According to a press release from the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC), the event will take place on Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5249 […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City police work with Good Samaritan Ministries to deliver food boxes

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officers with the Johnson City Police Department served their community in a different way Monday by bringing the gift of food to those in need. The JCPD partnered with Good Samaritan Ministries to distribute food boxes to low-income families at Cityview Apartments Monday ahead of Thanksgiving. The department has worked […]
WJHL

VSP: Hundreds of commercial vehicle violations cited in Southwest Va. during team-up with NC police

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – State police from both Virginia and North Carolina teamed up to enforce commercial vehicle operations on Southwest Virginia interstates. According to a release from the Virginia State Police (VSP), 702 commercial vehicles were inspected by VSP and troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCHP) during the “Interstate Fall […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WJHL

JCPD’s Sexton chosen to fill remainder of Washington County sheriff term

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Keith Sexton will be the Washington County sheriff until at least the August 2022 election after Washington County commissioners appointed the Johnson City Police Department lieutenant to fill the remainder of retired sheriff Ed Graybeal’s term. Commissioners were unanimously in favor of Sexton, a 30-year law enforcement veteran, after he was […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Glenn Youngkin traveling through Virginia for ‘Thank You’ tour

SW, Va. (WJHL) – Republican Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin is touring around Virginia giving thanks to Virginians. Youngkin will be making a stop in Southwest Virginia in Gate City at the Scott County Telephone Cooperative on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. Following his stop in Gate City, he will travel to Abingdon to meet constituents […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

WJHL

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy