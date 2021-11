Thunderful and Image & Form Games have announced a December 16, 2021 release date for action adventure game The Gunk on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and Xbox Game Pass as part of the Thunderful World digital showcase. In addition to the date announcement, a new trailer introduces players to Fiona Nova, the voice of the protagonist, Rani. Lots of gameplay is included in the footage, too, with the focus being on colorful characters, bleak visuals, and varied areas. You can see how The Gunk is shaping up in the release date announcement trailer below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO