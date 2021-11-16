ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

How One Canadian Broadcaster Is Getting People Excited for Women’s Hockey

By Michael Rosen
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lelNd_0cyQXG9O00

Daniella Ponticelli is the voice of the University Saskatchewan women’s ice hockey team, which is the first women’s program in Canada to get a full season of games broadcasted.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Daniella Ponticelli was just beginning to get into sports when she was watching a Women’s Flat Track Derby Association playoff game and heard two women broadcasting the match. That was the moment when Ponticelli decided she wanted to start doing play-by-play. Two years later, she was on the call for WFTDA playoff games.

“I was surprised that there were women on the call,” Ponticelli says. “I hadn’t really been exposed to that before. Something in me clicked and there was a moment where I said to myself, ‘I want to do that.’ I don’t know why that thought came to me, but that put the wheels in motion.”

At the time, Ponticelli had already graduated from college with a journalism degree. She never intended pursuing sports media while in school, but that began to change after she joined a roller derby league in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Liz Marchiondo Imaging

Having worked in broadcast media and being comfortable in front of a microphone, Ponticelli was asked to do in-house announcing at the rink and she made quite the impression. When the team traveled to Philadelphia for an All-Star event, Ponticelli was asked to make the trip and do play-by-play for the team.

These days, you can hear Ponticelli doing play-by-play for the University of Saskatchewan women’s ice hockey team , along with Katie Brickman, for the 2021–22 season. Ponticelli and Brickman are a part of a broadcast team with Pattison Media , the first private broadcast company to commit to broadcasting a full season of games for a college women’s ice hockey team in Canada.

“We are thrilled to be working so closely with the University of Saskatchewan Athletic Department,” says Wray Morrison, HuskieFAN senior producer/host and partnership coordinator with Pattinson Media. “These athletes deserve big crowds, lots of scholarship opportunities, and plenty of media attention. To give major coverage to players that rightfully deserve it is very rewarding. The caliber of play in women’s hockey is fantastic and it would be great to see other university women’s programs in Canada receive this type of exposure.”

Morrison also believes that Ponticelli is a great fit for the position with her broadcasting talent and her ability to excite the fans.

“Sometimes I am overwhelmed thinking about the trust I have been given to take on this role,” Ponticelli says. “This season isn’t the first step, but it is the next step to bringing more people into the sports broadcasting world. This is something that is new for them and it’s new for me as well.”

With any new job comes new challenges, but Ponticelli is no stranger to change. Originally from Cape Town, South Africa, Ponticelli and her family made the move to Winnipeg, Manitoba when she was 10 years old. When they arrived in Winnipeg, there was a local TV news crew present to interview the family.

“I still remember the reporter’s name, Jennifer Rattray,” Ponticelli says. “She interviewed us and I thought it was the coolest thing.”

As fate would have it, 15 years after that interview, Ponticelli would get a job at the same station Rattray worked at. Ponticelli dug through the station’s archives and found the footage of her and her family arriving in Winnipeg.

Being interviewed by Rattray as a 10-year-old marked the beginning of Ponticelli’s journalism career, similar to how watching that WFTDA playoff game marked the beginning of her sports broadcasting career.

After doing play-by-play for the All-Stars event in Philadelphia, Ponticelli had officially caught the sports bug, eventually taking a position covering Saskatchewan Rush Lacrosse, despite being unfamiliar with the sport. But she learned quickly and continued to work as a sideline reporter for the Rush until the beginning of the COVD-19 pandemic.

Since getting into sports media, Ponticelli has had to work full-time in news while simultaneously doing broadcasting part-time. Spending much of 2020 and ‘21 reporting on the pandemic, Ponticelli eagerly waited for the day she could return to the arena and resume her passion.

With the wait now over, Ponticelli is excited to see what is in store for her future in broadcasting, but she knows it’s important to reflect on how she got to where she is. She hopes one day, a young woman may hear her calling a Huskies game, and she too may realize that it’s possible for her.

“I think of that moment during the WFTDA playoff game when I saw somebody in that role who I could relate to,” Ponticelli says. “It showed me that this was totally possible and that I have a path there.”

Michael Rosen is a contributor for GoodSport , a media company dedicated to raising the visibility of women and girls in sports.

More From GoodSport :

Exclusion to Exclusivity: The History of Women Running the NYC Marathon
Kate Scott Is Taking It All in As the Voice of the Sixers

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: November 9

Another intracity matchup, and on a Tuesday night, upcoming. Boston Pride (2-0-0) Standings: 1st (0 Points behind) Last Week: W 6-4 v Minnesota Whitecaps (11/6), W 1-0 v Minnesota Whitecaps (11/7) Next Week: @ Connecticut (11/13, 11/14) The Pride roared out to a massive lead over the Whitecaps in their...
SPORTS
ABQJournal

U.S. women’s hockey team enjoying experience with N.M. Ice Wolves

Coming off a recent tight loss to longtime rival Canada two weeks ago, the USA women’s hockey team was eager to get back on the ice. Plans for a quick turnaround to right the ship were curtailed when an exhibition with Russia was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Russian team.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Sportsnet.ca

Turnbull returns, Canada downs host Finland in women’s hockey

HELSINKI — Melodie Daoust scored the winning goal as Canada downed host Finland 4-2 in women’s hockey Thursday. Victoria Bach, Marie-Philip Poulin and Jocelyne Larocque also scored for Canada, while Rebecca Johnston had two assists. Petra Nieminen and Elisa Hopolainen scored for Finland in front of 2,041 in Helsinki’s Hartwall...
HOCKEY
The Independent

England men’s and women’s Ashes tours to be broadcast on BT Sport

BT Sport will be showing both of England’s Ashes tours this winter as part of a new broadcast deal with Cricket AustraliaBT showed the marquee Test series for the first time in 2017/18 and has retained exclusive rights for the men’s Ashes trip, which begins on December 8 and the subsequent women’s leg, starting on January 27.The new rights package runs through to 2025 and will also cover England men’s white-ball tour next year. Cricket fans will already need access to BT Sport’s platform if they are to catch England’s Caribbean tours in 2022, due to a separate agreement with...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Broadcasting#University Of Manitoba#Canadian#Wftda#Roller Derby League#Pattison Media
chatham.edu

25 Years of Women's Ice Hockey @ Chatham

25 years ago, an all-women’s ice hockey team was founded at an all-women’s college in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It was the first collegiate varsity women’s ice hockey team in the state. In the years since, Chatham women’s ice hockey has lived through many eras, including several head coaches and both experienced and novice teams. Women’s ice hockey was initially founded as a club sport at Chatham during President Esther Barazzone’s tenure, thanks to her enthusiasm for the sport. In 1996, the team was elevated to varsity athletic status and became a NCAA Division III team. Because they were truly in a league of their own—being the only college varsity women’s hockey team in the area—they continued to play a variety of club teams until the sport caught on more widely, which as luck would have it, happened sooner rather than later.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDIO-TV

NCAA approves women's hockey tournament expansion

According to a release by the NCAA, the Women's Ice Hockey Committee will decide whether the new bracket format is implemented in 2022 or 2023 during a meeting scheduled for next week. Currently 41 schools have women's programs. With 11 teams in the bracket, 27% of the teams will have...
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Czech Republic, Denmark, Sweden Advance to Women's Olympic Hockey Tournament

Sweden, Denmark and the Czech Republic will finalize the group of 12 women's hockey teams participating in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China after qualification tournament wins over the weekend. Sweden was the favorite in Group E, having played in every previous Olympic women's tournament to date. Sweden...
HOCKEY
dallassun.com

Olympian Lalremsiami to lead India women's hockey team in Junior WC

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Hockey India on Monday named the 18-member junior women's team who will vie for honours at the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup South Africa 2021. The event slated to begin on December 5 will witness 16 top teams from across the globe battle for the title which was previously won by Argentina in 2016.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
nec.edu

Women's Ice Hockey Gameday #4: Plymouth State

The New England College Women's Hockey Team is gearing up to take on in-state foe, Plymouth State University, in New England Hockey Conference action, Saturday afternoon. New England College (0-3-0, 0-3-0 NEHC) is looking to pick up their first win on the year. AK Fuentes leads the Pilgrims with one goal and one assist on the year, while Emily Lenzen has added one goal to her scoresheet.
HENNIKER, NH
hailstate.com

Women's Tennis Signs Top Canadian Talent

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women's tennis continues building towards the future and did so Monday by signing one of Canada's best and brightest prospects. Dharani Niroshan inked her national letter of intent with the Bulldogs for the class of 2022 and will arrive on campus next fall. "Dharani is one...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
olympics.com

Ice hockey women's final Olympic qualification: Day 1 review

The final women's ice hockey Olympic qualification tournaments got underway today (11 November) in Chomutov, Czech Republic, Füssen, Germany and Lulea, Sweden. By the end of the weekend, three of 12 teams will have punched their tickets to the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. To book their spots at next...
SPORTS
huntnewsnu.com

Northeastern Women’s Hockey: Dominant, but where are the fans?

At the historic Matthews Arena Oct. 24, the Northeastern women’s hockey team dominated the Holy Cross Crusaders to the tune of a 3-1 victory. While the play on the ice was electric, the atmosphere was not. At best, the crowd was sparse, with the NU student section, the DogHouse, less than 10% full and the majority of the other seats empty. The recorded attendance at this game was 702, but it felt like much less than that in the arena. At one point, the loudspeakers blasted crowd noise to emulate the sound of cheering fans, something that was not present at the game.
SPORTS
Cornell Daily Sun

Women’s Hockey Loses to Yale, Rebounds to Tie Brown in Overtime

Last weekend, women’s ice hockey faced off at Lynah Rink, losing to Yale, 7-0. After the devastating shutout, the Red returned the following day to tie Brown in overtime, 3-3. The last time the Red (1-4-1, 0-3-1) lost to Yale (4-2-0, 2-2-0) at Lynah Rink was Nov. 9, 2011. With...
ITHACA, NY
Channel 3000

Wisconsin women’s hockey returns to ice

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin women’s hockey team returns to the rink rested and ready to go following their bye week. The top-ranked Badgers travel to Minnesota this weekend to face St. Thomas. Game one is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED....
WISCONSIN STATE
Buffalo State Athletics

Women's Hockey Falls to top-ranked Plattsburgh

BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State women's hockey team dropped their NEWHL home opener to nationally top-ranked Plattsburgh 7-0 on Friday evening at the Ice Arena. FINAL SCORE: Plattsburgh – 7, Buffalo State – 0 LOCATION: Ice Arena – Buffalo, NY. RECORDS: Plattsburgh (3-0-0, 2-0-0 NEWHL), Buffalo State (0-4-0, 0-2-0...
BUFFALO, NY
rpiathletics.com

Women's Hockey Tops Post, 4-1

TROY, N.Y. – Eleven different players recorded a point for the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's hockey team in defeating Post University, 4-1, on Tuesday night at the Houston Field House. With the win, the Engineers improve to 5-10-0 overall, while the Eagles drop to 2-9-0. Graduate studentLauren Severson (Rockford, IL / Madison Capitals) opened the scoring at 7:14 of the first period, when she whipped home a shot from just outside the crease. The tally, which was her second goal of the season, drew assists from junior Marah Wagner (Langley, BC / Robert Morris) and freshman Michelle Nutescu (Northfield, IL / Shattuck-St. Mary's) – the first point of her collegiate career.
RENSSELAER, NY
rpiathletics.com

GAME DAY! Women's Hockey Home at 6pm

It's a Tuesday night of action as women's hockey is home against Post University at 6pm, while men's basketball goes to SUNY Delhi to compete at 7pm. As per Rensselaer's plan to return to campus-based operations of August 13, 2021, only RPI faculty, staff and students who are fully compliant with the Institute's COVID-19 protocols are allowed to attend games. External spectators are not permitted on Rensselaer's campus at this time. Additionally, pre- and post-game gatherings/tailgating in any campus location is prohibited; And access to ECAV or other campus restroom facilities to visitors is not allowed.
RENSSELAER, NY
hurstathletics.com

Women's Hockey Back at the MIC this Week vs St. Lawrence

Erie, Pa --- The Mercyhurst University Women's Hockey team will be back on the ice at the Mercyhurst Ice Center this weekend after being off last week. The Lakers are set to host the Saints of St. Lawrence University for a two-game series. Game one will begin at 6:05 p.m on Friday while puck drop for game number two is scheduled for 2:05 p.m on Saturday.
ERIE, PA
norwichathletics.com

Women's Hockey: Norwich rallies to edge Castleton 4-3 in OT

NORTHFIELD, Vt. - Freshman Jillian Jackson (Fredericton, New Brunswick) scored 1:12 into overtime to lift the Norwich University women's ice hockey team to a dramatic 4-3 come-from-behind victory over Castleton University on Saturday afternoon at Kreitzberg Arena. Jackson beat Castleton University goalie Kirsten DiCicco to the right side of the...
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

22K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy