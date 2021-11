Sinterit has announced the launch of its third generation compact Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) platform which is said to be its fastest and most efficient 3D printer yet. The Lisa X will be presented at the Formnext event in Frankfurt next week, with Sinterit promising ‘industrial grade’ sintering speeds, as well as a 10x improvement in print speeds compared to the Lisa Pro. Sinterit came to market with its Lisa platform in 2015, following it up with the Lisa Pro in 2018 and making additional enhancements to its offering with the Lisa X after another three-year period.

