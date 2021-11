Carbon has announced that its Design Engine Software is being made available to designers globally, including those who don’t operate Carbon 3D printing platforms. Available globally for purchase in early 2022, Carbon’s next generation Design Engine software will be available to users of ‘most common 3D printers’ via a license. Earlier this year, the company rolled out the software capabilities to all Carbon users, having previously only made it available to select users, but now has gone one step further to allow more engineers to ‘dramatically accelerate the product development process.’ It will be available in three tiers – Standards, Pro and Enterprise – to allow companies to select the best license for their needs.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO