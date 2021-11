Thanksgiving Day this year will mean many things to many people. To George Floyd’s family, it will mean their loved one has been gone for 18 months. Mr. Floyd’s brutal murder by police catalyzed a racial reckoning across the country last year as people took to the streets crying not just for police accountability — but also for greater scrutiny of a system that disproportionately invests in policing over the health and well-being of systemically under-funded Black and brown communities. But while the protests have subsided, the need for transforming policing has not.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 15 HOURS AGO