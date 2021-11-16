ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs to sign practice squad QB Shane Buechele to 53-man roster

By Charles Goldman
 6 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs are poised to make an unexpected roster move on Tuesday according to a new report.

According to NFL reporter Adam Caplan, the Chiefs are planning to sign QB Shane Buechele to the 53-man roster from their practice squad. The undrafted free agent quarterback out of SMU has been on the practice squad all season long for Kansas City after not making the initial 53-man roster back in September.

ESPN’s Field Yates confirmed the report, adding that the reason the Chiefs are signing Buechele is that the Arizona Cardinals attempted to sign him to their 53-man roster. Buechele has been a practice squad protection for the Chiefs for the past six weeks. Arizona is currently dealing with injuries to starting QB Kyler Murray and backup QB Colt McCoy. Buechele played against the Cardinals during the preseason, completing 9-of-11 passes for 115 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Interestingly, this news comes after Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes credited Buechele for showing him a viral video that motivated his standout Week 10 performance against the Las Vegas Raiders. Perhaps the team is rewarding Buechele in a way.

Buechele was a standout through three games during the preseason, with 37 completions for 422 yards, three passing touchdowns, 10 carries for 18 yards and one rushing touchdown. He also had a game-winning comeback drive in preseason Week 1.

The Chiefs do have a free roster spot after placing Mike Remmers on injured reserve. With players like Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Kyle Long expected back from reserve lists soon, it’ll be interesting to see how the team manages the roster crunch after adding Buechele to the roster.

