The Painted Ladies, Hayes Street, San Francisco, CA, USAPhoto by Aditya Vaidya on Unsplash. Private Mortgage Insurance or PMI is insurance that is required by most homeowners that have a down payment that is less than 20% of the home value. If the borrower defaults on their monthly mortgage payments, then the lender is protected because of the PMI. The PMI enables the lender to recuperate some of the borrowed amounts in the event of a foreclosure. Although PMI is there for the benefit of the lender, it is important to understand that PMI enables more individuals to become homeowners by reducing the risk for lenders.