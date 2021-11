Many Democrats say that entering the country illegally should not be a crime. Increasingly, they think committing crimes while here illegally should also be shrugged off. According to GOP Senate offices and former immigration officials, the immigration provisions in the Democratic budget reconciliation bill would make illegal immigrants who commit manslaughter and domestic violence eligible for amnesty and protect them from deportation. An analysis of the provision was shared with the Washington Free Beacon, which cites the legal language and observes that cases of assaulting a police officer and lewd and lascivious conduct would also be among the crimes that may not lead to deportation.

