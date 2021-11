Trevor Griebel, a defenseman who we have projected as a 2022 recruit, had four assists in two games this weekend for the Fargo Force in the USHL. Griebel is one part of what looks to be an impressive D-corps in the pipeline. Zach Bookman is up to the No. 4 leading scorer in the entire AJHL (first among defensemen) and Frank Djurasevic and Michael Rubin are both highly touted by Neutral Zone. Liam Cavan’s season in the BCHL just started recently.

