North Manchester, IN

Take a look at these homes for sale in North Manchester

North Manchester Today
 6 days ago

(North Manchester, IN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in North Manchester than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3olcG8_0cyQT2jd00

401 S Line Street, South Whitley, 46787

3 Beds 1 Bath | $80,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,533 Square Feet | Built in 1850

Charming 2 story home in South Whitley! This home has great potential and needs a buyer that is able to put some TLC into the home. House is priced accordingly! Home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, & a nice loft area upstairs that could be used for an office, playroom, or small second living space. Outside you will love the huge fenced in yard, perfect for children or pets! Some updates have been started on the home in the upper level including new drywall, new lighting, & new windows. All appliances remain with the home. Home is being sold as is & needs cash or conventional offers only.

For open house information, contact Stacie Bellam-Fillman, Orizon Real Estate, Inc. at 260-625-3253

Copyright © 2021 Upstate Alliance of REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FWAARIN-202136246)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dnIuV_0cyQT2jd00

6129 W Pook Road, South Whitley, 46787

4 Beds 5 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,824 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Stately 4 BR, 4.5 bath beauty nestled within a 3.88 mostly wooded private setting with attached 3 car garage and finished walkout setting. This very well maintained 1 owner 2 story shows a high degree of pride of ownership offering an exceptional floor plan with 9 ft ceilings and primary large bedroom with en suite on the main floor. The rooms, including the eat-in kitchen are impressively large. The fuel source is natural gas along with the vent less fireplace in the living room. The huge rec room and family room along with the full bath in the walkout basement are excellent features in this home, providing for additional living zones, whole house generator, leaf filter gutter system, attic thermal blanket. The above ground 16x32 pool remains. The adjoining platted lot to the west (2.44 acres) MLS# 202143379 may be purchased with this home. List price for the lot is $39,900.

For open house information, contact Gregory Fahl, Orizon Real Estate, Inc. at 260-625-3253

Copyright © 2021 Upstate Alliance of REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FWAARIN-202143380)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YBZwj_0cyQT2jd00

9643 N 325 W, Roann, 46974

3 Beds 2 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Just a quiet spot out in the country with woods, overlooking creek. 3BR, 1.5 Baths & basement w’walk out door for add’l storage or do some work & make this more living space. Large outbuilding w’oversized doors makes a fantastic workshop. *Living room window being replaced & new septic to be installed Sept 2021. Outbuilding size is not confirmed.

For open house information, contact Teresa Bakehorn, Our House Real Estate at 574-551-2601

Copyright © 2021 Kosciusko Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KBORIN-202131338)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J0mAt_0cyQT2jd00

402 W Buffalo Street, South Whitley, 46787

3 Beds 2 Baths | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,328 Square Feet | Built in 1850

Spacious home, 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Partial basement, large back yard. Enclosed porch, carport. Great Investment property , needs some TLC and updates.

For open house information, contact Amy Cavender, Northern Lakes Realty at 574-275-3884

Copyright © 2021 Kosciusko Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KBORIN-202141788)

North Manchester, IN
ABOUT

With North Manchester Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

