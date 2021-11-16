ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferriday, LA

Single-family homes for sale in Ferriday

Ferriday Post
Ferriday Post
 6 days ago

(FERRIDAY, LA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Ferriday listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qftqd_0cyQSngw00

2565 Rock Road Road, Sicily Island, 71368

3 Beds 3 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,082 Square Feet | Built in None

Mid-century home overlooking Bayou Louie! Beautiful view from back yard overlooking the bayou! This home features 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and bathroom with a jacuzzi tub. The other two bedrooms share a very unique jack and jill shower. Living area in back of home overlooking the water! This home also features a large wood burning fireplace, and a galley kitchen! This property also features a 30x30 metal shop, a small green house, and a 20x24 shed attached for extra covered parking! A must see!

For open house information, contact Tori Scott, RE/MAX PREMIER REAL ESTATE at 318-427-8005

Copyright © 2021 Central Louisiana REALTORS® Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CLBRLA-160691)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iPy7S_0cyQSngw00

607 Traxler Rd, Ferriday, 71334

3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,628 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Beautiful setting surrounds this well maintained manufactured home. So many extras have been put into this property that it is a must see! 3/2 with 1628 sq ft complete with a nice deck on the front, large 2 car attached covered carport. The back side has an area to store ATV, mowers or whatever else, the back porch is covered and has a large area to enjoy some outside time. This home sits on 3 large lots, with trees, a barn and 6 horse stalls and is very well maintained. Property also has some nice trees and a 12 ft. privacy fence on one side for privacy in the back yard. This home is located between Lake Concordia and Lake St. John with very easy access to launch your boat in either lake, and is on a very quiet street at the end of the road. If you are looking for maybe a get away camp for the weekend, or a full time residence, this is the home for you! Call today for your private showing!!!

For open house information, contact MARY ELLEN GREMILLION, PAUL GREEN REALTORS at 601-442-2768

Copyright © 2021 Natchez Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NBRMS-20210638)

