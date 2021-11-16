ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evant, TX

Check out these homes on the Evant market now

Evant Today
Evant Today
 6 days ago

(Evant, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Evant. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rVBqs_0cyQSlvU00

598 Deer Trail Run, Evant, 76525

3 Beds 2 Baths | $749,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,850 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Ranch living in the Heart of Texas! Located in Hamilton County, this gorgeous property is your chance to own 28+ acres of heavily treed land with sandy loam soil and stunning views. The property boasts a custom built home, sparkling swimming pool with hot tub, bunkhouse, working cattle pens, round pen, horse wash rack, and designated riding area which would make the perfect arena. On any given day, you will see deer and turkey while sitting on the back porch! Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 living areas, an office, and gorgeous sun room. The 700 square foot bunkhouse has full kitchen, bathroom, and living area and is located close to the main home with a lovely outdoor space, perfect place for s'mores or watching the game. Ready for country living!

For open house information, contact Dillon Dewald, League Real Estate at 817-523-9113

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-443660)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UZLia_0cyQSlvU00

550 Elm Street, Evant, 76525

4 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,978 Square Feet | Built in 1945

As is, fixer upper, built in 1945 has lots of potential! This is an older home with a large living area and a spacious kitchen! Including the converted garage, you have a total of 1975 square feet to work with! Quiet corner lot with a big yard, right around the corner from downtown! Priced to sell so you better check it out while you can!

For open house information, contact Whitney Glover, Texas Star Real Estate at 254-721-0407

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-443324)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
County
Hamilton County, TX
City
Evant, TX
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elizabeth Holmes, the one-time medical entrepreneur now charged with building a fraudulent company based on promises of a revolutionary technology, returned to the witness stand Monday. Her testimony, which focused largely on her enthusiasm based on positive early tests of that blood-testing technology, may be...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Living#Cattle#Deer#Any Given Day#League Real Estate#Texas Star Real Estate
Evant Today

Evant Today

Evant, TX
23
Followers
369
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Evant Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy