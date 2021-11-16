Check out these homes on the Evant market now

(Evant, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Evant. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

598 Deer Trail Run, Evant, 76525 3 Beds 2 Baths | $749,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,850 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Ranch living in the Heart of Texas! Located in Hamilton County, this gorgeous property is your chance to own 28+ acres of heavily treed land with sandy loam soil and stunning views. The property boasts a custom built home, sparkling swimming pool with hot tub, bunkhouse, working cattle pens, round pen, horse wash rack, and designated riding area which would make the perfect arena. On any given day, you will see deer and turkey while sitting on the back porch! Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 living areas, an office, and gorgeous sun room. The 700 square foot bunkhouse has full kitchen, bathroom, and living area and is located close to the main home with a lovely outdoor space, perfect place for s'mores or watching the game. Ready for country living!

For open house information, contact Dillon Dewald, League Real Estate at 817-523-9113

550 Elm Street, Evant, 76525 4 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,978 Square Feet | Built in 1945

As is, fixer upper, built in 1945 has lots of potential! This is an older home with a large living area and a spacious kitchen! Including the converted garage, you have a total of 1975 square feet to work with! Quiet corner lot with a big yard, right around the corner from downtown! Priced to sell so you better check it out while you can!

For open house information, contact Whitney Glover, Texas Star Real Estate at 254-721-0407