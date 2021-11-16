Top homes for sale in Willcox

(Willcox, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Willcox will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3843 N Joe Hines Road, Willcox, 85643 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,944 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Don't overlook this little bit of horse property. Custom Built in 1979 by Crawford Builders, this country property on slightly more than 2 acres faces east toward the Dos Cabezas Mountains. Freshly painted interior, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry room, wood burning stove, chain link fence in the back plus plenty of room for a couple of horses.

For open house information, contact Katherine L Mendez, Mesquite Ranch Realty Inc at 520-766-6778

540 N Bowie Avenue, Willcox, 85643 3 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Nice home in nice area of Willcox.Many upgrades and repairs. Home is move in ready. New metal roof, hot water heater, carpet, 200 amp electrical panel, wall plugs and switches. Kitchen and bathroom have been upgraded. Fresh paint inside and out side.

For open house information, contact Gerald Lindsey, DiPeso Realty at 520-384-0011

608 S Bowie Avenue, Willcox, 85643 3 Beds 2 Baths | $39,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,226 Square Feet | Built in 1963

2226 SQ FT. FIXER UPPER HOME ON SOUTH BOWIE AVE IN WILLCOX , AZ . WITH A LITTLE TLC THIS COULD MAKE A GREAT HOME OR RENTAL.

For open house information, contact Rey Martinez, DiPeso Realty at 520-384-0011

802 W Palomas Drive, Willcox, 85643 4 Beds 2 Baths | $270,750 | Single Family Residence | 2,927 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Newly remodeled, granite countertops in the kitchen, new kitchen cabinets, new appiances and fixtures. The open floor plan is open to the dining area and the Living Room with a wood burning fireplace. Large master bedroom with a new shower install and fixtures, laundry room with washer/dryer. Split floorplan takes you to the hallway which leads to three bedrooms, one of which could be an office/game room. Upstairs you'll find the bonus room, which could be a studio, office or meditation space. The back patio leads to three garages, the alleyway, a small yard with a raised bed for plants or gardening. Capped off with a metal roof all on a corner lot. Theres a lot going on here. Make an appointment to see it today.

For open house information, contact Katherine L Mendez, Mesquite Ranch Realty Inc at 520-766-6778