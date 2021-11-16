Single-family homes for sale in Libby

(LIBBY, MT) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Libby area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

74 Airstrip Road, Libby, 59923 5 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Charming and beautifully remodeled, this 5 bedroom 2 bath home provides endless possibilities with an attractive and unique layout, which allows you to live on one level and rent out the second level should you so desire. Located adjacent to the beautiful J. Neils Park with it's paved walking path, disc golf and many other recreational activities, this property continues to impress! The main level of this lovely home provides 2 designated bedrooms, and an office/dining room or possible 3rd bedroom. The 2nd floor provides two additional bedrooms. Each floor features open concept living, is equipped with a kitchen and has a comfortable living room with plenty of room to entertain in. Upstairs level has attractive balcony which allows space to relax and enjoy the beautiful outdoors,

Tbd Mount Snowy Drive, Libby, 59923 1 Bed 2 Baths | $455,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,130 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Custom shop-house with captivating mountain views! Construction will be starting soon on this 1 bedroom/1.5 bath shop-house situated on 2.74 acres. Choose your finishes and really make it your own! The home is positioned to make the most of the spectacular 180-degree view of the Cabinet Mountains and boasts modern amenities, vaulted ceilings, and french doors that open up to a private balcony. For more information call Angela Vande Garde at 406-291-9893 or your real estate professional.

604 Dakota Avenue, Libby, 59923 3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,227 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Accepting offers until 4PM, Friday October 22nd.Fantastic property on a corner lot in downtown Libby. Short distance to the hospital and all shopping needs. 3 bed 1.5 bath with renovations. All 3 bedrooms are on main level. Large finished basement with extra rooms and laundry area. Attached 2 car garage. Back patio with over hang and small storage shed. Great yard for entertainment and space for RV or boat parking. Large 336 sqft. shop with 12 foot roll up door. This property will not last long. Do not miss out on this great opportunity. Call Becky Rodriguez at 406-580-2192, or your real estate professional.

1302 Airth Avenue, Libby, 59923 4 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,898 Square Feet | Built in 1956

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch style home on a large corner lot with mountain views, is awaiting it's new family. The main level has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a great kitchen, dining area and large comfortable living room with a warm pellet stove. The perfect fenced backyard has a plum and a cherry tree, a nice covered patio, for family relaxation and space to park your RV. The nearly finished basement has your 4th bedroom, new bathroom to be completed prior to closing, bonus office area, laundry and family room. The attached garage will keep your vehicles and toys cozy all winter. This home has new plumbing and electrical throughout. Call Alice Brotnov at 406-229-0120, or your real estate professional.

