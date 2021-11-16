Single-family homes for sale in Theodosia

(THEODOSIA, MO) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Theodosia area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Theodosia area:

1523 Coker Road, Protem, 65733 6 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,854 Square Feet | Built in 1988

16 Acre Farm close to Bull Shoals Lake with a panoramic view of rolling hills. This country home has lots of potential to give you country farm living and be close to a coveted quiet part of the lake. If you are looking for a peaceful life style this is it. (only approximately 1 mile to a gravel boat launch

For open house information, contact Rita D Horner, Murney Associates - Primrose at 417-823-2300

24236 Us Hwy160, Kissee Mills, 65680 3 Beds 1 Bath | $109,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,376 Square Feet | Built in 1975

3 bedroom, 1 bath home close to Bull Shoals Lake ! This home has a lot to offer including new siding & paint, new metal roof, and newer windows. Conveniently located just 15 minutes to shopping and Forsyth school and just a few minutes to Bull Shoals Lake where lake fun and great fishing can be found. The spacious living room features a rock fireplace with insert and laminate floors. The dining room is open to the living room and kitchen and features patio doors that access the back deck and backyard views. The back yard is fenced and read for pets.

For open house information, contact Lacey Sanders, Keller Williams Tri-Lakes at 417-336-4999

185 Circle Ranch Road, Kissee Mills, 65680 4 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,169 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Looking for the perfect home close to the lake with acreage and privacy, but still close enough to commute to Forsyth or Branson? Well look no further! This beautiful newly built home nestled on 2 park like acres is located less than 3 miles from Beaver Creek Marina, and 7 miles from Forsyth. Pride of ownership is evident throughout the home. Sit on your large, covered, front porch while drinking your beverage of choice surrounded by the sounds of nature as you relax and enjoy the beauty of the Ozarks. This quality, well built home features weatherproof smart siding, 50 year impact shingles, 3 bedrooms on the main level, including a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and well appointed master bath with jetted tub and walk-in shower. There is plenty of room to stretch out in this spacious home with an open floor plan. Upstairs you will find a huge loft bedroom with an abundance of natural light. Do you need a place to store the boat and lake toys? The oversized 30X28 attached garage should accommodate most boats and vehicles. This house has it all. There is even a 6x8 storm shelter that can withstand even the harshest of storms! This home is really a must see!

For open house information, contact Christopher Reasons, Century 21 Integrity at 417-213-5121

792 Marion County 8045, Peel, 72668 2 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in None

102 acres with great frontage on Bull Shoals Lake. Multiple build sites with a drilled well, 2 septic systems, 2 power services in place and a shared well agreement for the existing home. Great hunting, standing timber and caves located on the property.

For open house information, contact Ryan Duffy, Worley & Associates at 417-320-6178