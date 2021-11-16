On the hunt for a home in Parksville? These houses are on the market

(Parksville, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Parksville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

600 South Buell Street, Perryville, 40468 3 Beds 1 Bath | $136,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in None

Here's a little slice of heaven for a Civil War history buff or outdoorsy adventure-seeker, adjacent to Merchant's Row in quaint downtown Perryville, KY. Situated on a 1 acre lot that backs up to the Chaplin River, this likely 100+ year old home is ridden with charm and authentic farmhouse flair. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the rustic covered front porch, then throw your kayak in the river for a scenic paddle downstream. Inside, you'll find 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, a beautiful kitchen with updated cabinetry and polished butcher block countertops, two antique tiled fireplaces with ornate wooden mantles (non-working), original hardwood floors, a utility room, family room, formal dining room and walk-in master closet. Sellers have made updates to the plumbing, electric and installed new kitchen appliances along with a new HVAC system. A metal roof makes rainstorms magical! Could be an adorable and conveniently-located AirBnB/VRBO vacation rental if zoning restrictions permit. Buyer to verify.

1720 Harberson Lane, Danville, 40422 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1947

This is it! Your search is over! This newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is situated on a large one acre lot in Boyle Co. The main floor offers a formal living room, two bedrooms, full bath, and an office. Also on the main level is the eat-in kitchen boasting custom cabinetry, recess lighting, and stainless steel appliances. Follow the steps to the second level offering a large sitting area with French doors leading into the primary bedroom and primary bath. There is a full unfinished basement with the laundry area. Enjoy the gorgeous views from your large wrap around deck overlooking a fully fenced in one acre lot equipped with lots of fruit trees. There is a 16x20 barn with a run to shed. Brand new roof in 2021! Enjoy country living but less than a 15 minute drive to Danville shopping. Call today for your showing!

124 Winning Colors Drive, Danville, 40422 3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Gorgeous new construction located in the Candlewood Subdivision. This home features 9' ceilings, LED lighting, granite countertops, LVP flooring, open floor plan and a two car garage. This home is one level living and is great for all ages and family types. The size is efficient and great on utilities. These homes are considered affordable living. This area backs up to farmland and still has the convenience of living in the city. This area is considered Danville school district.

616 Iroquois Road, Danville, 40422 3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,916 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Beautiful and well maintained split-level home, sitting in the back of the quiet Indian Hills neighborhood. This house has a unique layout that offers plenty of space for the entire family. The large backyard is fully fenced in and perfect for all of your furry friends. There is a deep single car garage and good amounts of storage space and so much more! Completely move in ready. Schedule your showing today!

