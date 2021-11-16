Check out these homes on the Pittsburg market now

(Pittsburg, NH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Pittsburg. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

105 Lynx Trail, Clarksville, 03592 2 Beds 1 Bath | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 780 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Newer cabin on leased land out in the Cedar Stream area. This well-built cabin is in great shape and in the most peaceful and secluded spot imaginable. The main level features open concept kitchen/dining/living room area with cathedral ceilings, large bunk room, bathroom, enclosed porch overlooking the back yard, and large storage room. Upstairs is a large open sleeping loft overlooking the kitchen/dining/living room area. Perfect spot for the outdoor enthusiast who likes to get away from it all and enjoy the natural beauty and wilderness of Northern NH. Water hook up from nearby stream into cabin, propane hot water heater, and holding tank for septic. Cabin is wired for generator and also has propane lights. Located in some of the best hunting areas the North Country has to offer. Accessible by snowmobile only in the winter.

1903 N Main Street, Pittsburg, 03592 5 Beds 4 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,000 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Pittsburg paradise found! Come stay and play in this oversized house!! Vista views, direct snow machine access. Back up generator, radiant floor heat. User friendly kitchen with SS appliances. Two possibilities for primary bedrooms with primary baths that both have oversized whirlpool tubs. Decks with mountain and lake views. Lots of natural light make this home bright and inviting! Too many closets to count! Storage like you need! Oversized garage for all the toys. Walk to Lake Francis. This home really has what everyone wants! 5119

1422 Main Street, Pittsburg, 03592 2 Beds 1 Bath | $57,900 | Single Family Residence | 962 Square Feet | Built in 1850

Handyman Special! Bring your plans, this affordable option is located just outside the Pittsburg Village. This cottage is situated high above the CT River, enjoy hearing it run! Detached garage, level, partially fenced lot. Won't last! Being sold as is. Office # 5158

9 Fieldstone Drive, Pittsburg, 03592 4 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Cabin | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Pittsburg, come hide in the woods here. 4 BR, 2 Ba camp/home situated in the heart of The North Country! Trail access here (both) and only minutes to Lake Francis State Park. Private, gated 10+/- acre lot to call your own. True hunters paradise. New screened porch to enjoy those summer evenings. Small garage space under for sleds and such. This is a great camp!! Come and take a look. office #5146

