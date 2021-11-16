Check out these homes for sale in Happy now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy, TX

(Happy, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Happy than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fTZK6_0cyQSb6E00

310 Comanche Trail, Tulia, 79088

6 Beds 5 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,691 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Once in a Lifetime Opportunity! This magnificent Spanish inspired home was designed and built by the World Renowned Kenneth Wyatt, famous western artist. This was his personal home and business. Wonderful 4BR 6BA home has a finished basement, formal dining room, tons of storage, his and her bathrooms off the master, library, office, 3 fireplaces. The art gallery is 2 story and has a snack bar, fire pole, fireplace, 2 office areas, catwalk and storage galore. This could be a business or living space. The shop has endless possibilities including central air and heat and over 5 separate areas. The gardens outside are amazing and include a prayer garden, water features, courtyards, established trees and a garden area. Too many features to list! Commercial use/variance must be city approved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xGvbN_0cyQSb6E00

33 Crockett Dr, Tulia, 79088

3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,346 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Exceptionally large brick home in Highland Park Addition of Tulia. 3 BR and 3 B. Large bedrooms, fireplace and 2 car attached garage. Home is accessible from three different directions. Sits on one entire lot and parts of two others. Two living areas and 2 HVAC Units.

