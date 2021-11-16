Take a look at these homes on the market in Great River

(Great River, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Great River will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

53 Harbor Avenue, Islip, 11751 4 Beds 3 Baths | $670,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,016 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Revitalized -Newly Painted. Plumbing and Electrical Upgrades. Elegant yet Warm & Charming Spacious House, over 3000 sqft Living Space. Located South of Montauk in Islip's, 'Snug Harbor'. Waterview Steps Away From Canal. 1st Floor Primary King Size En-Suite with Gorgeous New Bath and Two Closets. Formal Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace and Formal Dining Room with Wide Sliders Overlooking the Deck. French Doors Lead to the Newly Renovated Cozy Den. 2 Year Old Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances. Oak Floors throughout Home. In addition, 3 Large Charming Bedrooms with Closets Galore and Nooks and a Beautiful Full Bath on the 2nd Level. One of 2nd Floor Bedroom Leads to an Outdoor Deck. 2 Car Attached Garage with Stairs to Attic Loft. Huge Unfinished Full Basement with Utilities, 2 Sump Pumps. 200 Amps, 2 Zone CAC. IG Sprinklers. New Vinyl Fence. Do Not Miss this Lovely, Immaculate Spacious Home!

180 Oakside Drive, Smithtown, 11787 5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,499,999 | Single Family Residence | 4,000 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Under Construction - Build to Suit! Includes A Walk Out Basement!!! Opportunity To Customize Your Million Dollar Estate. Gorgeous Home Currently Being Built On A Brand New Cul De Sac. Home Will Be Tremendous With ALL The Features You Can Think Of! 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, Designer Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Maid's Quarters/First Floor Bedroom With Bath. So Many Options! Price Is Subject To Change Dependent On Features Selected And As Construction Progresses.

183 Pace Drive, West Islip, 11795 4 Beds 5 Baths | $2,999,990 | Single Family Residence | 6,931 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Breathtaking 4 Bedroom colonial, 6931 SF of luxury waterfront living space located on the Great South Bay. The perfect spot for entertaining both indoors and out. Every detail of the house was executed with master craftsmanship with no corners cut. Incredible waters views, 115" ft of docking, plush landscaping, custom moldings and built ins, custom mahogany front door with chandelier that can be seen through the gorgeous custom window, sonos sound system inside and out radiant heat throughout the first floor and all upstairs bathrooms, two gas fireplaces pool with fountain outdoor built in bbq and wet bar, 4zone HVAC

52 Beatrice Avenue, West Islip, 11795 3 Beds 1 Bath | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Welcome to this newly renovated Ranch with an open floor plan. This GEM is nestled in West Islip on an oversized private piece of property with lots of natural sunlight. This home boasts a primary bedroom plus 2 additional bedrooms and an updated full bath. The living room features a stone wall with a wood burning fireplace leading to a den overlooking the beautiful property and patio. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, island and a formal dining room. Highlights include central air, gas heating, pvc fencing and an elongated driveway which completes this beautiful home.

