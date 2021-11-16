Top homes for sale in Stanfield

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanfield, AZ

 6 days ago

(Stanfield, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Stanfield than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

41436 W Centennial Drive, Maricopa, 85138

3 Beds 3 Baths | $438,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,031 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Wow! Gorgeous single-level nestled on a coveted corner lot is now for sale! This 3 bed, 2 bath home offers an exquisite curb appeal, carefully manicured landscape, 2 car garage w/paver extended driveway, and a front patio. Interior boasts spacious living & dining rooms, trending tile floors, carpet in all the right places, warm palette, a bright family room, and stylish light fixtures throughout. Spectacular kitchen features a plethora of cabinets, speckled granite counters/backsplash, a large island w/breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances including wall-oven & gas cooktop. The main retreat includes an immaculate bathroom & a closet. The well-sized backyard has a cozy covered patio & refined landscape w/pavers that will make it perfect for hosting fun gatherings. Don't miss it!

For open house information, contact Daniel P Noma, Venture REI, LLC at 480-269-8499

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6280198)

54466 W Quail Run Road, Maricopa, 85139

3 Beds 2 Baths | $442,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,392 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New build located on a 1.25 acre lot with mountain views. Home will be built with custom home construction features including, 2 X 6 walls, monolithic one pour steel enforced foundation, stem wall and slab flooring and synthetic stucco. Home design is popular great room, split bedroom floor plan with center island kitchen. The garage is extended for able space for trucks and storage. Granite counter tops and plank flooring are standard. A lot of home for the money. Why pay more for tract home on small lot and many features are upgrades increasing the purchase price by an average of 20%. See Documents tab for additional information. Pictures are same floor plan home on another lot.

For open house information, contact Joseph J. Brekan, Realty Executives at 480-839-2600

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6223995)

40578 W Nicole Court, Maricopa, 85138

3 Beds 3 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,514 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Seller Must Sell!This home sits on one of the best lots in the community backing up to a green belt.This gently lived in 3 bed 2.5 bath has all the right finishes to include all appliances.This is a must see home!

For open house information, contact Antoinette Angel Johnson, Premier Edge Realty, LLC at 602-541-9948

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6306931)

1092 W Sand Canyon Court, Casa Grande, 85122

3 Beds 2 Baths | $327,840 | Single Family Residence | 1,612 Square Feet | Built in None

The Caden is a fabulous new plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The front porch enters to the foyer which introduces 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. The foyer leads down the hallway to the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen looks into the dining room and features hardwood cabinets, a large kitchen island and an electric range. More amazing features of the home include smart home technology, 9' flat ceilings, desert front and backyard landscaping, optional upgrades and more! Speak to a sales representative today for more information. Images and 3D tours only represent the Caden plan and may vary from homes as built.

For open house information, contact Gila Buttes Sales Office D.R. Horton - Phoenix East

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-35587-359-35587-355870000-0051)

Stanfield, AZ
