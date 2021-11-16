Check out these Big Rapids homes on the market

(Big Rapids, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Big Rapids. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

7597 Sunset Shores Drive, Stanwood, 49346 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,460 Square Feet | Built in 1998

55+ LAND LEASE COMMUNITY: Meticulously maintained and elegantly updated home in the Sunset Shores community of Canadian Lakes. This open floor plan home features vaulted ceilings and a desirable lay-out. Upgrades include new kitchen, new bathrooms, new flooring, new roof and all new interior painting over the last several years. The master bathroom features his and her walk in closets. Off of the garage is a large laundry and mud room. The furnace and central air units were replaced in 2018.Home is across the street from the private club house for your enjoyment with shuffle board courts, gazebo etc... Monthly fee includes lawn maintenance, trash service, and water/sewer service. This home and community make for maintenance free living. Turn-Key available for the right offer.

For open house information, contact Arnauld Issette, Century 21 White House Realty at 231-972-7676

11281 Troon Drive, Stanwood, 49346 4 Beds 3 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,362 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Beautiful highly desirable ranch style home located in The Village of Hamlet at Tullymore Resort will make you feel at home from the moment you enter. This property has been meticulously care for, lacks of nothing and awaits your private tour. From hardwood & ceramic flooring, granite counter-tops to top of the line GE appliances, this home speaks of good taste. The main level master suite boasts a walk in tile shower and a large walk-in closet. Relax in the shade on the covered front porch, bask in the afternoon sun on the back deck or enjoy a cup of coffee next to the beautiful stone fireplace in the winter. You will also find private suites,trayed ceilings along with the fully finished lower level featuring a bar, family area, large bedroom and another full bath perfect for guests.

For open house information, contact Brooke Edison, Century 21 White House Realty at 231-972-7676

904 Lilac Avenue, Big Rapids, 49307 3 Beds 1 Bath | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1958

LOCATION_LOCATION LOCATION!!! This is it. Near FSU, schools, hospital, shopping, parks and River Walk. High demand ranch style home with new roof. Property offers level, spacious yard in quaint neighborhood. Fireplace in open and bright living area. Unfinished lower level awaits your finishing touch! New gutters installed 10-5-21. Don't miss your opportunity to own this home.

For open house information, contact Tom Garner, Century 21 White House Realty at 231-972-7676

19448 175Th Avenue, Big Rapids, 49307 2 Beds 3 Baths | $555,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,076 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Quality built home with many updates. Main Floor and the Walkout basement were all designed with views of your very own private lake. Dining Room has a huge bay window and the kitchen has a hand painted Danish mural behind the stove area.Owners designed the home to have the Master Bedroom & Bathroom in the Walkout basement for lake access. Solid oak cabinets provide a whole wall of storage and a small kitchenette off the Family Room in the lower level.Power is available by the boat dock and by the front road. Long wooden walk down to the lakeside. There is a boat lift at the end of the dock/boardwalk. Lake is 24' deep and is a fisherman's delight. Bird Watching from the Family Room wall of doors is a delight. Acreage is a sportsman's paradise with a beautiful home included.

For open house information, contact Denise Webb, Century 21 White House Realty at 231-972-7676