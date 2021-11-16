House-hunt Seligman: What’s on the market

(SELIGMAN, AZ) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

33255 W Cowboy Clint Way, Seligman, 86337 3 Beds 2 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,955 Square Feet | Built in 2001

COUNTRY LIVING AT ITS FINEST! On-grid, No HOA, Well in place, 2955 sf with 2 car attached garage....and a detached 1344 sf (42 x 32) Garage/Workshop. Straw bale built creates an extremely well insulated home. Perfect for entertaining with a spacious kitchen combining with the living area and dining area. Primary bedroom has room for plenty of additional furnishings with a walk-out door to the patio. Split floor plan with two additional bedrooms on the other side of the home. Notice the size of the laundry room...enough space for 2 addl freezers! Landscaping with flowers and trees combined with the views make it easy to enjoy the outdoors here! Central AC/Heat as well as a pellet stove that keeps the whole house warm. Workshop / Garage is great for car enthusiasts or

22300 W Picacho Avenue, Seligman, 86337 2 Beds 1 Bath | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,072 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Charming home in Northern Arizona, only one block from famous Rt 66, new septic system, new electrical, double lot size, landscaped yard with irrigation, newly remodeled kitchen with granite like counter tops, new cabinets, flooring, 2 RV gates, On electric, gas, city water,, completely fenced, 3work shop, chicken coop, 2 wind generators, matures apple trees, cherry tree, covered patio, custom eat-in breakfast corner bench with storage, security doors, ceiling fans, 2nd bedroom w/office, fresh pained inside, laundry room sink mud room, walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. 1-2 hours away from Prescott, Flagstaff, Grand Canyon, Vegas.

58350 N Rana Road, Seligman, 86337 1 Bed 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 623 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Are you looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of the big city? Then this is your place. Tucked away in northern Arizona nestled amongst beautiful Juniper and Pine trees. This off grid tiny dream home includes all the necessary utilities and modern conveniences you need. This home is private, secluded and offers breath taking views. Enjoy your coffee on the front deck and listen to the peace and serenity that surrounds you. Escape to cooler temperatures throughout the year so bring all your fun toys! Many nearby attractions and restaurants right off historic Route 66 for you to explore. This home offers a large open concept living room with free standing wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, large side bedroom, plumbed bathroom with flushing toilet and

26965 W Eldorado Drive, Seligman, 86337 2 Beds 2 Baths | $242,000 | Single Family Residence | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Site built Country home on level treed land, fully fenced and on the electric grid. Located just south of Historic Route 66 outside of Seligman, AZ. Private corner location bordering State Trust land to the north. Only 1/2 mile of dirt road to the driveway from Ft. Rock Road. Easy to access yet feels worlds away. The home has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The Arizona room is nearly finished and a perfect spot to enjoy all 4 seasons. (Arizona Room not included in the official Square Footage....but does add an additional 240 SF of living area) The utility room holds the washer/dryer and has a deck off this room as well. Outside find a two car carport, sheds and a workshop. Two gated entrances to the property make parking an RV or Toy Hauler an easy job. Fully fenced for horses if

