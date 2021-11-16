Homes for sale in Geneva: New listings

(GENEVA, NY) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Geneva area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

48 Middle Street, Geneva, 14456 4 Beds 1 Bath | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,544 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Delayed Showings until Friday Sep. 24th. Delayed Negotiations until Sep. 29th. Please allow a 24hr notice before showing. Pre-Qualified Buyers Only. Sale of property is contingent upon seller obtaining suitable housing. Lake View property that is walking distance to a park, to downtown Geneva and to the Seneca Lake front! All new lawn with proper drainage, fencing and landscape in 2020 as a result of complete DEC remediation of soil from Foundry Project. Structural Inspection completed by project engineers prior to remediation. *Cert of Remediation available* Double 4' gate doors available for vehicle access. New concrete patio slab in 2020 w/ newer block patio area in 2016. Metal Roof installed 2021. Windows are thermal pane and double pane vinyl. Updated some electrical and plumbing since 2006. New water meter shutoff valve in 2020. **Hot water heater installed in 2021**. Bathroom remodeled in 2015. Basement has new glass block windows (2020). New carpeting installed in 2019. Don't miss out!

3554 Old Mill Road, Stanley, 14561 7 Beds 2 Baths | $74,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,976 Square Feet | Built in 1880

Unique opportunity here! It is a two for one deal. One acre country lot w/ two dwellings. 1930's two story colonial style house is filled w/ charm just waiting for someone to refurbish it to full glory! It has hardwood flooring & original trim. Come let your imagination go wild w/ the possibilities & potential! Across the driveway you have a 1963 single wide mobile home that has been well maintained. 3 bedrooms laid out in traditional mobile home style plus a large addition. Some possible uses include living in MH while you do the renovation on the big house., Restore big home as a vacation rental with care taker next door, multi-family/ in-law housing, or even use complete property as an investment rental property. The possibilities are endless. Please check w/ Town of Seneca for zoning. Lg. barn/ garage plus shed & beautiful gazebo accents this gorgeous lawn! You have your own private sanctuary! Property is conveniently located between Canandaigua & Geneva close to the Rt 5&20 state highway. Short commute to the NYS thruway. Easy access to all the Finger Lakes Region has to offer including lake access, boating, shopping, dining, wineries and more! Seller will NOT separate lot.

7 Church, Waterloo, 13165 5 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,333 Square Feet | Built in None

Built in 1873 in Second Empire style, this spectacular brick home with mansard roof stands solid and proud and is flanked with two porches providing balance and symmetry. The 3,333 sq ft interior has many original features including gorgeous chestnut woodwork and hardwood floors. Living room boasts a large bay window and gas fireplace. 5 bedrooms with the potential for a 6th on the main level. Many recent aesthetic updates as well as important structural and mechanical ones include : new roofing, furnace, electrical upgrade, central air conditioning & added insulation. Just move in and enjoy!

357 Skuse Road, Geneva, 14456 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,692 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Ranch home on 1.2 acres in need of some TLC. Home is an estate and is being sold as-is. Great bones and wonderful layout in this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Hardwoods throughout most of this home. Wonderful wood burning fireplace to cozy up to in the Family Room for those cold winder nights. It would take very little work to make this a wonderful home. Delayed Negotiations until October 4th at 5:00 Please allow 24 hour response time.

